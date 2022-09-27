Paul Pierce Net Worth, Early Life, Education, Legacy & Career Highlights

Paul Pierce is a former professional basketball player who played 19 seasons in NBA. He has played for the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is one of the most decorated players in NBA history, having won 10 All-Star appearances, 9 All-NBA selections, an NBA championship, and 4 Olympic gold medals. In this article, we will look at Paul Pierce’s net worth, his early life, career highlights, and his personal life.

About Paul Pierce:

Net Worth $70 million Born October 13, 1977 (age 44)

Oakland, California, U.S. High school Inglewood (Inglewood, California) College Kansas (1995–1998) NBA draft 1998 / Round: 1 / Pick: 10th overall Team Boston Celtics Playing career 1998–2017 Position Small forward Number 34 Height 6 ft 7 in (2.01 m) Weight 235 lb (107 kg)

Paul Pierce Early Life and Education

Paul Anthony Pierce was born in Oakland, California on October 13, 1977. He is the son of an African-American mother and an Italian-American father. Paul has two sisters and grew up in Inglewood, California. He attended Inglewood High School where he played basketball. Paul then went to the University of Kansas on a basketball scholarship.

Pierce began his basketball career at Inglewood High School in Los Angeles, where he was named a McDonald’s All-American as a senior in 1995. He then went on to play college basketball at the University of Kansas from 1995 to 1998 before declaring himself eligible for the NBA draft in 1998.

Paul Pierce Net Worth

Paul Pierce Net Worth is estimated to be $70 million dollars as of 2022. Paul has earned his wealth through his successful career in the NBA. Paul Pierce retired from basketball in 2017.

He has continued to earn money through endorsements and other business ventures since his retirement from the NBA in 2017.

His endorsement deals are with companies like Nike, Spalding, and Dunkin’ Donuts. Paul also owns a clothing line called Truth Apparel and has investments in real estate and tech startups.

Paul Pierce’s net worth is expected to continue growing as he is still adding new endorsement deals and investments to his portfolio.

Career Highlights and Achievements

Pierce was drafted by the Boston Celtics in the 1998 NBA draft with the tenth overall pick. He would go on to spend 15 seasons with the Celtics, becoming one of the most iconic players in franchise history.

In his sophomore year, Paul helped lead the Jayhawks to the NCAA Championship game against Kentucky. Paul declared for the NBA Draft after his junior year and was selected by the Boston Celtics with the tenth overall pick in 1998. He spent his first 15 seasons with the Celtics, winning an NBA Championship in 2008 and becoming a ten-time All-Star along the way.

In 2013, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, where he played two seasons before joining the Washington Wizards in 2015. Paul Pierce retired from the NBA after spending one final season with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017-18.

Personal Life

Paul Pierce is married to Julie Landrum.

Pierce enjoys golfing and fishing in his free time. He is also a big fan of hip hop music and can often be seen attending concerts. In addition, he is a huge fan of the Boston Celtics and can be found cheering them on at games whenever he can.

Paul is married to Julie Landrum and they have three children together: Prianna, Adrian, and Prince Paul Pierce II. He resides in Los Angeles, California with family.

In addition to his on-court success, Paul Pierce is also known for his outgoing personality and sense of humor. He has appeared on numerous television shows and has been a guest host on ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption.” Paul is also an active philanthropist and has worked with various charities over the years.

Paul Pierce Charity Work

In addition to his successful career in the NBA, Paul Pierce is also known for his work with various charities. He has worked with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Special Olympics. In 2008, he was named the National Ambassador for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Pierce has also been active in supporting military families. In 2010, he visited troops stationed in Kuwait as part of the NBA’s “Hoops for Troops” program. He has also worked with the USO, Wounded Warrior Project, and Operation Homefront.

Paul Pierce Legacy

While Paul Pierce’s individual accomplishments are impressive, his true legacy lies in what he was able to achieve with the Celtics. Along with fellow All-Stars Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen, Paul Pierce helped lead the Celtics to one of the most successful periods in franchise history. The “Big Three” won two NBA Championships together and established the Celtics as a perennial contender.

Pierce is currently a member of the board of directors for the National Basketball Retired Players Association. He is also a member of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. Paul Pierce has used his platform to make a positive impact on the world, and he is an excellent role model for young people everywhere. His number in team was 34 which was retired by the Celtics.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many 50 point games had Paul Pierce played?

Pierce had played 1 game with 50+ points.

How many 40 point games had Paul Pierce played?

Pierce had played 21 games with 40+ points.

What is Paul Pierce career high?

Career High:

2166 in points

8 in points per game

Appeared in 5 straight All-Star game

Scored over 30 points 28 times

Scored over 40 points 21 times

Scored over 50 points 1 times

What does Paul Pierce do now?

Paul Pierce became an analyst on ESPN soon after his retirement. Pierce joined company for the 2017-18 season. He was a regular on “The Jump,” which was canceled after a five years. Pierce is also affiliated for “NBA Countdown” a pregame coverage show.