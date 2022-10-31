PITAKA Makes A MagSafe-like Magnetic System for iPad Pro 2022

On October 18th, right after Apple released the iPad Pro 2022, PITAKA launched its ultra-slim aramid fiber case for the newest iPad Pro, which is 100% compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard and works seamlessly with PITAKA’s magnetic product system, PitaFlow for Tablets.

The MagEZ Case 3 for iPad is covered by aerospace-grade aramid fiber, which offers excellent durability and grip. And it comes in five different colors, black and grey, black and blue, overture, rhapsody, and white. Overture and rhapsody are crafted using their proprietary technology Fusion Weaving™, which offers vibrant colors while obtaining the classic, carbon fiber-like black and grey twill.

On the other hand, the case features strong magnets to work with kinds of accessories, including the Magic Keyboard. So if you use this case to protect or add grip to your iPad Pro, you do not need to remove it every time you attach your tablet to the Magic Keyboard. Just snap, and then you can enjoy all features of the tablet and the mighty keyboard. PITAKA started offering 100% MagSafe-compatible iPad Pro/Air cases in 2020, and they remain one of the few brands doing that.

Tablets, iPad Pro in particular, are great tools for work and study. So, apart from protection and style, PITAKA managed to boost your productivity with their case, stand, folio, etc.

Working at home or in the office

With the MagEZ Stand, you can snap your iPad Pro (using the MagEZ Case 2 or the included metal sticker for any tablet), to the 360-degree rotatable stand which allows for tilt up (32.5°) and down (-5°) to meet your viewing needs. Add a mouse and keyboard, and you can easily set up your iPad as a desktop computer or a second monitor.

Working on the go

When you need to go, grab your iPad Pro from the stand with one hand, and put it on the MagEZ Folio. Again, no need to remove the case. The two-sided folio protects your tablet and works as a tri-fold stand for you to write, draw, or watch Netflix anywhere you go.

If you want to carry the Magic Keyboard and other daily items too, the FlipBook Case is perfect for you. Install the FlipBook Case, then your Magic Keyboard, iPad Pro, and the case will work as one piece. When you open the case, you open the Magic Keyboard too, helping you to set up your workstation in a second. And when you shut close the case, everything folds as one piece, and you are good to go.

With these PitaFlow for Tablets accessories, you can literally use your tablet anywhere without removing the case, wasting time to zip and pack or set up your workstation, so as to improve your productivity.

In addition, PITAKA will also provide a charging case and stand for the iPad Pro 2022 soon. Rumors about the wireless charging-enabled iPad Pro have been circulating for two years, and it didn’t happen this year. But you can soon experience wireless charging on your newest iPad Pro.

PITAKA is founded by a team of designers, engineers, and creatives across multiple fields with an alternative approach to all things technology. Holding the vision of “alternative gadgets to simplify your life”, PITAKA always thinks one step ahead of users and provides innovative designs that bring convenience and style in real life. Today, PITAKA has become a large and successful company selling cases, wallets and covers for the essentials of modern life around the world.

To find out more about PITAKA:

Amazon Store：https://amzn.to/3D6cm3t

Website: https://www.ipitaka.com/

Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/ipitaka.gb

Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/ipitaka.gb/

For business, press, or media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]