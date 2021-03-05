Home Qualcomm releases Snapdragon Sound brand to enhance wireless audio quality for discerning ears
Categories: Business

Qualcomm releases Snapdragon Sound brand to enhance wireless audio quality for discerning ears

Qualcomm launched Snapdragon Sound, a new brand after its integration of audio technology and software for mobile phones and wireless earbuds. This can actually be seen as a synthesis of all products from mobile chipsets to Bluetooth hardware to active noise reduction, just like the Snapdragon mobile platform covers SoC, modems and other parts.

 

 

Therefore, Snapdragon Sound is included in the Snapdragon 8 series of mobile platforms, such as the recently released Snapdragon 888 flagship 5G chipset. It utilizes the company’s FastConnect 6900 mobile connection system, and its QCC514x, QCC515x and QCC3056 series Bluetooth audio SoCs announced at the end of 2020, bringing including automatic calibration, active noise reduction (ANC) technology, plus its aptX adaptive And aptX voice system, respectively used to dynamically adjust wireless music streaming and ultra-wideband voice calls, with a quality up to 32 kHz.

Aqstic audio code and smart speaker amplifiers WCD938x and WSA883x are also part of the Snapdragon Sound series. Together with the company’s audio and voice communication software suites, they form an increasingly important voice communication sector in recent years.

 

Qualcomm said that the result of this is higher audio quality and easier identification of the brand, without requiring consumers to dig equipment or component specification sheets, especially the new logo allows manufacturers to include packaging, equipment and software Use, easy to identify.

News Welcome Publishers

Leave a Comment
Share
Published by
News Welcome Publishers
Tags: Qualcomm
18 hours ago

Recent Posts

Honda to launch a limited edition Legend sedan equipped with Level 3 autonomous driving in Japan

According to foreign media reports, on Thursday, local time, Honda announced that it will launch…

18 hours ago

Research finds that barley growing conditions affect whiskey characteristics

According to foreign media reports, some wine lovers are able to determine where the grapes…

1 week ago

Apple: IMDF has become an international industry standard

Apple's Indoor Surveying and Mapping Data Format (IMDF) has been adopted by the Open Geospatial…

1 week ago

Google finally added a privacy label to the iOS version of the Gmail app

In recent software updates, Google has finally quietly introduced a privacy label for the Gmail…

2 weeks ago

Panasonic launches a farting cat robot Nicobo

According to foreign media report, Panasonic recently launched a robot called Nicobo. It is fixed…

2 weeks ago

Meicai.com does not close during the Spring Festival to ensure an efficient supply of food for residents

At present, the situation of the epidemic is still severe and complicated. The prevention and…

2 weeks ago