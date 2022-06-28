R Kelly Net Worth, Bio, Career, and Facts [Updated 2022]

If you’re a fan of R&B music, then you definitely know who R Kelly is. For those who may not be familiar with R Kelly, he is one of the most successful R&B singers in history. With a career that has spanned more than two decades, R Kelly has achieved massive success both in the United States and internationally.

R Kelly net worth has declined to less than $2 million since facing different legal lawsuits and controversies. He has remained one of the wealthiest entertainers in the world. Here, I will take a look at R Kelly’s life and career, and explore his net worth and achievements in detail.

About R Kelly:

Born Robert Sylvester Kelly

January 8, 1967 (age 55)Chicago, Illinois, US Other names · Pied Piper · Kellz Occupation · Singer · songwriter · record producer Years active 1989–2019 Spouse(s) · Aaliyah (m. 1994; ann. 1995)​ · Andrea Lee (m. 1996; div. 2009)​ Children 3 Playing career 1997–1999 Height 6 ft 1 in (1.85 m) Weight 200 lb (91 kg) Criminal charge Producing child pornography (2002; acquitted in 2008) (2021; trial date set for August 2022) Penalty Awaiting sentencing

Early life and Education

Robert Sylvester Kelly was born on January 08, 1967, in Chicago, Illinois. R Kelly’s mother was a housewife and his father was a groundskeeper. R Kelly has three siblings; all of whom were raised in the housing projects on the South Side of Chicago. R Kelly is a graduate of Kenwood Academy High School.

R Kelly’s music career began in the early 1990s when he started working with R&B singer Rene Moore.

Check Also: Kanye West Net Worth

Career Beginnings

R kelly began his career as a backup singer for the R&B group Public Announcement, where he collaborated with singer Rene Moore on several songs, including “She’s Got That Vibe” and “Honey Love”, both of which became top-ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. R Kelly also wrote and produced Moore’s debut album, A Low Down Dirty Shame.

R Kelly’s solo career began in 1992 with the release of his debut album, 12 Play. The album was a commercial success, selling more than five million copies in the United States. R Kelly’s follow-up album, R., was also a success, selling more than eight million copies worldwide. R Kelly has released a total of thirteen studio albums, all of which have been commercially successful.

R Kelly has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time. R Kelly has won numerous awards throughout his career, including three Grammy Awards and six American Music Awards. In addition to his musical career, R Kelly is also an actor and producer.

R Kelly continued to enjoy success with his next two albums, 1997’s R Kelly and 1998’s TP-24: Trapped in the Closet. R Kelly’s sixth album, Chocolate Factory, was released in 2003 and featured the hit single “Ignition (Remix)”. R Kelly’s seventh album, TP.38: Double Up, was released in 2007 and featured the hit singles “I’m a Flirt” and “Same Girl”. R Kelly’s eighth album, Black Panties, was released in 2013 and featured the hit single “My Story”. R Kelly’s ninth album, The Buffet, was released in 2015 and featured the hit single “Backyard Party”. R Kelly’s tenth album, Love Letter, was released in 2010 and featured the hit single “When a Woman Loves”.

Rise to fame

R Kelly first rose to fame in the early 1990s with the release of his debut album, “12 Play.” The album was a massive success, selling more than five million copies in the United States and spawning a series of hit singles, including “Bump N’ Grind” and “Your Body’s Callin.”

In 1996, R Kelly released his second album, “R.Kelly,” which was even more successful than its predecessor. The album sold more than seven million copies in the United States and spawned several hits, including “I Believe I Can Fly” and “Gotham City.”

R Kelly’s third album, “Life After Death,” was released in 1998. The album was another huge success, selling more than ten million copies in the United States and spawning a number of hit singles, including “I’m Your Angel” and “Home Alone.”

R Kelly’s fourth album, “TP-2000,” was released in 2000. The album was another massive success, selling more than thirteen million copies in the United States and spawning many hit singles, including “Ignition (Remix).”

R Kelly continued to release albums throughout the 2000s and 2010s. His most recent album, “Black Panties,” was released in 2013. R Kelly has also released a number of compilations and live albums.

R Kelly has won numerous awards throughout his career, including three Grammy Awards and six American Music Awards. R Kelly has also been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Read Also: Megan Fox Net Worth

Songs by R Kelly That Became Hits

R Kelly has released many songs that have gone on to become hits. Some of R&B singer’s most popular songs include “I Believe I Can Fly,” “Ignition (Remix),” and “Bump N’ Grind.” R Kelly has also written and produced numerous hits for other artists, including Aaliyah’s 1994 song, “Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number.”

Awards Won by R Kelly

R Kelly has won numerous awards throughout his career, including three Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, and three Soul Train Music Awards. He has also been nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

R Kelly Net worth and earnings

R Kelly’s net worth was estimated to be over $100 million, but after numerous lawsuits and allegations of sexual misconduct, his net worth has dwindled to just $2 million.

The majority of R Kelly’s wealth has come from his successful music career. R Kelly has sold over 75 million records worldwide, which has resulted in him earning numerous Grammy Awards and other accolades. His net worth was estimated based on all of his assets, such as houses, cars, investments, and more.

R Kelly has had a long and successful career in the music industry, but it has been marred by controversy.

Personal life

In 1994, R Kelly married Andrea Lee, a dancer he met while she was working as a background dancer on his tour. The couple has 2 daughters together. R Kelly also has a son from a previous relationship.

R Kelly has been the subject of several sexual misconduct allegations over the years. In 2002, R Kelly was indicted on 21 counts of child pornography charges after a video surfaced that allegedly showed him having sex with an underage girl. R Kelly was acquitted of all charges in 2008.

In 2017, R Kelly was accused of holding women against their will in what has been described as an “abusive cult”. R Kelly has denied these allegations.

Recent Controversies Surrounding R Kelly

The R&B singer has been embroiled in several controversies throughout his career, including allegations of sexual misconduct. R Kelly has denied all claims of sexual misconduct made against him.

In December 2018, R Kelly was arrested and charged with sexual abuse. The R&B singer pleaded not guilty to all charges. R Kelly is currently awaiting trial.

Kelly is under trial yet and his 2nd trial is delayed for 2 weeks. Wait for more updates and see what it’s up to. According to reports, he can be prisoned for decades according to charges.

Frequently Asked Questions about R Kelly

How much is R Kelly worth?

R Kelly’s current net worth is $2 million. His net worth has quickly dwindled to less than 2% from $200 million following several legal lawsuits.

What are R Kelly’s biggest hits?

Some of RKelly’s most popular songs include “Bump N’ Grind”, “I Believe I Can Fly”, and “Ignition (Remix)”.

When did R Kelly start his music career?

R Kelly began his music career in the early 1990s.

has R Kelly won any awards?

RKelly has won numerous awards throughout his career, including three Grammy Awards and six American Music Awards.

What is R Kelly’s ethnicity?

RKelly is African American.

What R Kelly’s real name?

RKelly’s full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly.

What city was R born in?

RKelly was born in Chicago, Illinois.

Did R go to college?

No, R did not attend college but he did receive a high school diploma later in his career.

What label R Kelly?

R is currently signed to RCA Records.

What was R parents’ occupation?

R’s father was a high school teacher and his mother was a housewife.

How many brothers and sisters does R have?

R has 3 older sisters and one younger brother.

Is R in any movies?

Yes, R has appeared in several films throughout his career, including “Sparkle”, “Trapped in the Closet”, and “Captive”.

R Kelly Social Media Accounts

R Kelly Instagram: @rkelly

R Kelly Twitter: @rkelly

R Kelly YouTube:

YouTube has deleted R.Kelly’s Channels following his conviction on sex trafficking charges