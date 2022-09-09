Rings of Power Season 2: Amazon Prime Video All Sets to Filming Next Season

This weekend, Amazon Prime Video will release its big-budget rendition of JRR Tolkien’s Middle-earth, and the streaming service is already planning a second season. Amazon premiered one of the most ambitious series of all time on Friday, September 2, 2022. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a prologue to the LOTR movie; it feels unusual, even in an era where 100s of worlds are created every year. However, with expectation comes apprehension. The prequel’s release got scathing reviews, which is unsurprising given that millions of people watched it.

The Rings of Power Season 1

A new age begins September 2, 2022

Amazon Studios’ upcoming series delivers the epic stories of Middle-mythical earth’s Second Age to the big screen for the first time. This epic drama takes place thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and transports viewers to a time when great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the thinnest of threads, and the greatest villain to ever flow from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover the entire world in darkness.

Beginning in a period of relative peace, the story follows an ensemble cast of old and new characters as they face the long-feared return of evil to Middle-earth. These countries and personalities will leave legacies that will live on long after they are gone, from the deepest depths of the Misty Mountains to the gorgeous woodlands of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the stunning island kingdom of Nmenor, to the furthest extremities of the world.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was renewed for a second season in November 2019, with filming taking place in the United Kingdom rather than the franchise’s customary location of New Zealand.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay provided an update on the show’s timeline, indicating that fresh episodes will be shot later this month.

Payne said, “We’ve written our drafts for season 2.” “We are a couple of weeks away from starting production.”

To prevent the type of dismal conclusion that nearly derailed the whole Game of Thrones franchise, the writing team went into The Rings of Power knowing exactly what the series’ last shot will be.

They promise us, though, that there will be leeway for improvisation and surprises over the run of the play, as they plan to explore as many corners of Tolkien’s huge fantasy universe as possible.

“The metaphor we usually use is like a road trip; if you’re driving from London to Bristol, it’s a couple of hours, and we’re going to stop here and get petrol, or we’re going to stop there and eat lunch,” McKay added.

“Then you could notice, ‘Oh, there’s an overlook here, I’d want to gaze at this great view.’ And, in fact, what if we followed this route?’ However, you will still begin and terminate in the same location.”

The Rings of Power Season 2 Conformations:

According to sources, Prime Video confirmed that next year in early months second seasons of The Rings of Power will be started.

Even better, producers have stated that they have tales prepared for five seasons, despite Prime only formally confirming two. “We even know what our final shot of the last episode is going to be,” showrunner JD Payne previously told Empire. “The rights that Amazon bought were for a 50-hour show. They knew from the beginning that was the size of the canvas – this was a big story with a clear beginning, middle, and end. There are things in the first season that don’t pay off until season 5.”

Who will star in The Rings of Power season 2?

Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Mriel), Markella Kavenagh (Nori Brandyfoot), Robert Aramayo (Elrond), and Ismael Cruz Córdova are among the season one prominent cast members (Arondir). So, here’s hoping that the majority of the S1 cast will remain for Season 2, assuming there aren’t too many tragedies.

The wise Crdan, a favorite Lord of the Rings character, has been noticeably absent from season one of The Rings of Power. However, showrunner JD Payne has indicated that Crdan will return in season 2, but no casting has been announced as of yet.

“We don’t want to give too much away, but one character we’re thrilled for readers to meet in Season 2 is Crdan the Shipwright, who is the oldest of all known elves in Middle-earth at the time of our tale – in fact, he lived so long, he had a beard,” Payne told TIME.

What have the producers said about season 2 of The Rings of Power?

While the original Lord of the Rings movie and season one of The Rings of Power were notably shot in New Zealand, producers have stated that season two will not be. According to reports, S2 will be shot in the United Kingdom instead.

“I believe if we replied in too much detail, we’d ruin where the voyage is heading in future episodes,” showrunner Patrick McKay told The Playlist. “Suffice to say in the plot, in Tolkien’s universe, journeys to other realms are a key recurrent element.”

When will Season 2 of The Rings of Power be released?

Unfortunately, no release date has been set as of yet. TIME reports that The Rings of Power season 2 will begin production in October 2022, so there’s that! With such a large production budget, we wouldn’t anticipate the series to premiere until at least late 2023.