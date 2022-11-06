Roger Staubach Net Worth & Biography Updates [2022]

Roger Staubach is a former American football quarterback who played in the NFL. Staubach is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks in league history. He led the Cowboys to five Super Bowl appearances, winning two of them. He was named Super Bowl MVP after their victory in Super Bowl VI, and has been inducted into both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and College Football Hall of Fame. In this article, you will be able to know about Roger Staubach’s net worth, biography, career highlights, and personal life.

About Roger Staubach:

Net Worth $600 million Born February 5, 1942 (age 80) – Cincinnati, Ohio Spouse Marianne Ehrlich (m June 1963) Children 3 High school: Purcell Marian (Cincinnati) College: NMMI (1960),

Navy (1961–1964) NFL Draft: 1964 / Round: 10 / Pick: 129 AFL Draft: 1964 / Round: 16 / Pick: 122 Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.91 m) Weight: 197 lb (89 kg)

Roger Staubach Early Life and Education

Roger Staubach was born on February 11, 1942, in Cincinnati, Ohio. His father, Roger Sr., was a sales manager for a food company and his mother, Joan Marguerite (Dyer) Staubach, was a homemaker. Roger has two sisters: Sharon Kay and Nancy Jane. He is of German and Irish descent.

Staubach graduated from Purcell Marian High School in Cincinnati in 1960. While at Purcell Marian, he played football as quarterback and basketball as forward. In both sports, Staubach led his team to city championships. He also set school records in both baseball and track & field.

Following high school graduation, Staubach joined the United States Navy. He served for four years as a Supply Officer at the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida. Roger Staubach attended the New Mexico Military Institute and then transferred to the United States Naval Academy, where he played quarterback for the Midshipmen football team from 1962 to 1964. As a senior, Staubach won the 1963 Heisman Trophy.

Roger Staubach Net Worth

Roger Staubach is a retired NFL player who has an estimated net worth of $600 million. This includes his earnings from his NFL career, business ventures, and investments. While, he made most of his money through real estate investments and businesses. After his football career, Roger Staubach became a successful businessman.

Roger Staubach’s salary during his football career was relatively modest by today’s standards. However, he has been able to parlay his name and reputation into a successful post-NFL career in business.

He founded The Staubach Company in 1977, which is a leading commercial real estate services firm. He has also invested in multiple businesses, including restaurants and hotels. Roger has also invested in multiple businesses, including restaurants and hotels.

He has had multiple endorsement deals throughout his career. He has endorsed products such as Nike shoes, American Express, and Ford trucks. Roger Staubach is also a spokesperson for various charities, including the United Way and the Salvation Army.

In 2008, Forbes magazine estimated that Staubach had earned $35 million from real estate deals over the previous decade. His net worth will likely continue to grow in the coming years

Roger Staubach Career Highlights and Achievements

Roger Staubach NFL Career

In 1964, Staubach joined the Dallas Cowboys as a tenth-round pick in the NFL Draft. He was originally signed to be a backup for starting quarterback Craig Morton. However, when Morton was injured during a pre-season game, Staubach took over as starter. He led the Cowboys to victories in five of their last six games.

The following year, Staubach had a breakout season as he was named the NFL Rookie of the Year. He led the Cowboys to the playoffs where they defeated the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game. However, they lost to the Green Bay Packers in the infamous “Ice Bowl” during the 1967 NFL Championship game.

Staubach continued to lead the Cowboys to success throughout his 11-year career. He was named to six Pro Bowls and was named Super Bowl MVP after leading Dallas to victory in Super Bowl VI. Roger Staubach retired from football in 1979 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

Roger Staubach Post-NFL Career

After retiring from football, Staubach founded The Roger Staubach Company, a real estate brokerage firm in Dallas. In 2008, he merged his company with JLL to create Jones Lang Lasalle Staubach, one of the largest commercial real estate services firms in the world.

Staubach has also been involved in a number of philanthropic endeavors. He is the founder of Roger Staubach’s Heroes, a charity that provides financial assistance to children battling cancer. He also serves on the board of directors for several organizations, including The Salvation Army and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Personal Life of Roger Staubach

Roger Staubach married Marianne Ehrlich in June 1963. Roger and Marianne have three children named Nancy, Jennifer, and Roger Jr. Staubach is a devout Catholic who attends Mass every Sunday with his family when he is not traveling.

His favorite hobby is golfing and he has a single-digit handicap. He also enjoys skiing and playing tennis. In addition to being an avid sports fan, Staubach is also a fan of country music.

Charity Work by Roger Staubach

Roger Staubach is also known for his work with charities. He has worked with various organizations such as the United Way, the Salvation Army, and the Dallas Cowboys Foundation.

In 2010, Roger received an awarded of the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama. The award is the highest civilian honor in the United States and is given to individuals who have made “an especially meritorious contribution to (the) security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors”. Roger Staubach is a true American hero both on and off the field.

Roger Legacy and His Quotes

Roger Staubach is considered as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. He became Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985. In 1999, he was ranked number 54 on The Sporting News’ list of the 100 Greatest Football Players, the highest-ranking player who had spent his entire career with the Cowboys organization.

Roger has numerous awards and achievements including Super Bowl VI MVP, two-time Super Bowl champion, six-time Pro Bowl selection, and NFL Man of the Year in 1978. He is also well known for his quotable moments like “I played my heart out” and “God bless America”. Roger’s legacy will forever be cemented in Dallas Cowboys’ history.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Roger Staubach’s net worth

Roger Staubach’s net worth is estimated to be around $600 million.

What was Roger Staubach’s football career like?

Roger had an illustrious football career. He played for the Dallas Cowboys from 1969 to 1979 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

What is Roger Staubach doing now?

In his post-football career, Roger has been very successful in business. He is the founder and CEO of The Staubach Company, a commercial real estate firm. Roger is also a motivational speaker and has written several books.

What are some of Roger Staubach’s personal interests?

Roger is married to Marianne Staubach and they have three children together. Roger is a devout Catholic and is involved in numerous charities. He is also an avid golfer and enjoys traveling.