Ronda Rousey Net Worth, Biography and Career Highlights [November 2022]

Ronda Rousey is a professional mixed martial artist and actress best known for her success in the UFC, one of the largest MMA organizations in the world. She has also won numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, including three ESPY Awards for Best Fighter, Best Female Athlete, and Best Female Athlete with a Disability. In addition to her impressive athletic accomplishments, she has also made an impact on pop culture through appearances in various TV shows and music videos, as well as several high-profile endorsement deals. Let’s move over to details.

Who is Ronda Rousey?

Net Worth $13 million Born Ronda Jean Rousey – February 1, 1987 (age 35) – Riverside, California, U.S. Other names Rowdy Spouse Travis Browne (m. 2017)​ Children 1 Parent AnnMaria De Mars (mother) Division Featherweight (2010–2011) Bantamweight (2012–2016) Style Judo Fighting out of Santa Monica, California, U.S. & Venice, California, U.S. Team Glendale Fighting Club, Gokor Hayastan Academy, SK Golden Boys Trainer Grappling: Gene LeBell, Rener Gracie, Gokor Chivichyan, AnnMaria De Mars, Boxing: Edmond Tarverdyan Wrestling: Leo Frîncu Rank 6th dan black belt in Judo Years active 2010–2016 (MMA) Height 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) Weight 135 lb (61 kg; 9 st 9 lb)

Ronda Rousey Early Life and Education

Born on February 1, 1987 in Riverside, California, Ronda Rousey is a professional mixed martial artist and judoka. She began training in the sport at a young age, winning multiple national championships during her teenage years.

In 2004, Rousey enrolled at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), where she continued to pursue her passion for martial arts by starring on the school’s judo team. During her years at UCLA, she won several collegiate judo titles and competed in numerous international tournaments as well.

After competing successfully in judo tournaments from a young age, she transitioned into MMA fighting. She quickly became known for her strong and aggressive fighting style, which earned her numerous victories against some of the top fighters in the world.

Ronda Rousey Net Worth

Ronda Rousey is one of the most famous female athletes in the world, with a net worth estimated to be over $13 million. Her career highlights include multiple gold medals in Judo competitions, and first-place wins in several prominent UFC fights. She has also appeared as an actress in several high-profile movies and TV shows, further contributing to her impressive net worth.

Ronda Rousey’s net worth comes primarily from her successful career as an MMA fighter. She has competed in several high-profile UFC fights, winning many of them and earning a significant amount of prize money. In addition to her fighting career, she has also appeared as an actress in several movies and TV shows, further contributing to her wealth.

Ronda Rousey Career Highlights and Achievements

Ronda Rousey is one of the most successful and well-known fighters in the world, with a net worth that is estimated to be over $13 million. She has achieved numerous career highlights throughout her impressive fighting career, including winning multiple gold medals in judo competitions and being named Female Fighter of the Year by several prominent publications. Additionally, she has appeared in several Hollywood films and TV shows, further boosting her fame and success.

Rousey began her athletic career as a child, training in judo under the guidance of her mother, who was herself a black belt in the sport. At age 16 she began competing at junior national championships and quickly established herself as one of the country’s top young competitors. In 2004, she won a gold medal at the World Junior Judo Championships and in 2008, she took home silver at the Olympic Games.

In 2011, Rousey transitioned to MMA and fought her first professional bout against Ediane Gomes. She quickly established herself as one of the top female fighters in the world, winning several championship titles, including the Strikeforce Women’s Bantamweight Championship and UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship. In 2015, she was named Female Fighter of the Year by several publications for her remarkable accomplishments both inside and outside of the octagon.

Despite her numerous career achievements, she has also endured some challenges on and off the field. In 2015, she lost her championship title to Holly Holm in a shocking upset and in 2016, she suffered another major defeat at the hands of Amanda Nunes. Despite these setbacks, Rousey has continued to be a dominant force in the world of MMA, and her net worth is expected to continue rising as she pursues new career goals.

Personal Life of Ronda Rousey

Despite growing up as an outsider due to her unconventional training methods from a young age, Rousey’s parents instilled strong values in her that led to her becoming one of the top fighters in the world today. She married fellow MMA fighter Travis Browne in 2017, and they have two children together. Outside of fighting, Rousey enjoys spending time with family and friends, hiking outdoors with her dogs, watching movies, working out at the gym, and staying active on social media.

Despite Rousey’s many career successes, she has faced criticism for some of her personal choices. In 2015, she was criticized after publicly criticizing the body image of fellow MMA fighter Holly Holm on social media. While some saw this as a sign of poor sportsmanship, others argued that it highlighted issues with the way women are often portrayed in the media. Despite this controversy, however, Rousey has remained one of the most successful and well-known female athletes in the world.

Charity Work by Ronda Rousey

In addition to her many achievements in the ring and on screen, she has also made significant contributions to various charitable organizations through her work as a UNICEF ambassador and founder of the Rowdy Girls youth division at the Judo club where she first began training.

One of Ronda’s biggest passions is animal rights. She has worked with organizations like PETA and Mercy for Animals to promote cruelty-free living and veganism, and she actively uses her celebrity status to spread awareness about these issues. In 2016, Ronda partnered with makeup brand Mented Cosmetics to create a line of lipsticks called “Perfect Red,” with all proceeds going toward charities that support women’s empowerment around the world.

Beyond her work on animal rights, Ronda has also been involved in many other charitable causes. She has raised money for victims of natural disasters like Hurricane Harvey and the wildfires in California, and she has participated in events like the Special Olympics of Southern California.

Ronda Rousey has been open about the challenges she has faced throughout her career, including struggles with body image and self-confidence, as well as bullying and sexual harassment in the professional world of mixed martial arts. Despite these challenges, she has remained resilient and dedicated to her craft throughout her career, inspiring countless fans with her strength and determination both inside and outside the ring.

In addition to her work as an athlete and entertainer, she is also a proud mother to one daughter and devotes much of her time to supporting various charitable organizations that are important to her, including UNICEF, PETA, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the Judo club where she first learned the sport. Overall, Ronda Rousey is a powerful force in the world of sports and entertainment who has achieved remarkable success through dedication, hard work, and perseverance.

