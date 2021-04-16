Samsung obtains a new patent for a bi-foldable mobile device

Earlier, it was reported that Samsung may release the Galaxy Z Flip 3 flip-top folding screen smartphone in July-skipping the Z Flip 2 number directly to be consistent with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 series. In addition, if the Dutch technology blog LetsGoDigital’s revelation is reliable, compared with the first generation, the Galaxy Z Flip series is also expected to usher in a number of functional upgrades.
In October 2020, Samsung submitted a design patent to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and officially announced it to the outside world today.
It can be seen that compared with the original Galaxy Z Flip, the new model may introduce a dual-camera solution with an under-screen fingerprint sensor + front Selfie.
But what interests us most is that Samsung envisions allowing the screen of the Galaxy Z Flip concept phone to fold inward and outward in both directions.
In the case of internal folding storage, the flexible screen of the Galaxy Z Flip concept device can be better protected. With eversion, people can get another unique experience.
Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that Samsung will introduce such a huge improvement on the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 3.
