Scandi Standard Appoints New CFO to Lead Finance and Strategy

Initially, Scandi Standard, the foremost poultry manufacturer in the Nordic countries and Ireland, has declared the appointment of Fredrik Sylwan as the new Chief Financial Officer effective January 15, 2024. Sylwan hauls abundant experience and a demonstrated proficiency in finance and strategic leadership, which will be instrumental to Scandi Standard’s gainful growth expedition.

Furthermore, Fredrik Sylwan possesses over 20 years of finance and executive leadership understanding, and was recently CFO of Perrigo Nordic/ACO Hud Nordic, Vice President Finance and Strategy at Swedish Match and Management Consultant at Accenture. He clutches a Master of Science in Business Administration from Stockholm School of Business and a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from KTH, Royal Institute of Technology.

“Fredrik is an exceptional supplement to our leadership team. His extensive financial expertise and strategic mindset render him an ideal candidate. We are confident that his contributions will assist us in achieving our financial objectives together with the team”, proclaims Jonas Tunestål, CEO of Scandi Standard.

“Scandi Standard stands out as an industry leader with the potential for significant value creation in the coming years. I look forward to contributing with my skills and experience to the journey of refining Scandi Standard’s business model. I am genuinely enthusiastic about becoming an integral part of Scandi Standard’s continuous evolution”, declares Fredrik Sylwan, incoming CFO.

Clearly, Scandi Standard’s CEO Jonas Tunestål feels appointing Sylwan as CFO is a strategic move to drive the company’s expansion objectives. With over two decades of pertinent experience, Sylwan seems an ideal candidate to control the organization’s finances and strategy. Tunestål effusively praised Sylwan’s financial acumen and leadership talents.

Equally important, Sylwan himself articulated eagerness about pivoting Scandi Standard’s business archetype. He flaunted Scandi as an industry leader primed for major value creation in the imminent years. Sylwan welcomed the chance to exploit his skills and experience to propel Scandi’s ongoing evolution. His statement exhibits authentic enthusiasm for shaping Scandi’s future as CFO.

