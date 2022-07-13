Scottie Pippen Net Worth Facts Updated 2022

Scottie Pippen is a former professional basketball player who has an estimated net worth of $50 million. He played for the Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers during his career, and was a part of the 1992 and 1996 Olympic gold medal-winning teams. Pippen also won six NBA championships (1991-1993, 1996-1998) and was named to the All-Star team seven times. In this article, we will take a closer look at Scottie Pippen’s net worth, bio, career highlights, and personal life.

About Scottie Pippen:

Born September 25, 1965 (age 56) Hamburg, Arkansas, US Net Worth $20 million Listed height 6 ft 8 in (2.03 m) Listed weight 228 lb (103 kg) High school Hamburg

(Hamburg, Arkansas) College Central Arkansas (1983–1987) NBA draft 1987 / Round: 1 / Pick: 5th overall Playing career 1987–2004, 2008 Position Small forward Number 33

Scottie Pippen Early Life

Scottie Pippen was born on September 25, 1965, in Hamburg, Arkansas. He was the youngest of 12 children and grew up in a poor family. Scottie began playing basketball at an early age and quickly developed into a star player. In high school, he led his team to the state championship game where they lost to a rival school.

After high school, Scottie attended the University of Central Arkansas on a basketball scholarship. As a college freshman, he averaged 24 points and 11 rebounds per game. Scottie decided to declare for the NBA Draft after his junior year and was selected fifth overall by the Seattle SuperSonics in 1987.

Scottie Pippen NBA Career Scottie Pippen began his NBA career with the Seattle SuperSonics in 1987. He played two seasons with the team before being traded to the Chicago Bulls in 1989. Scottie quickly became one of the best players in the league and was named an All-Star for the first time in 1990.

Scottie Pippen Net Worth

Scottie Pippen has a net worth of $20 million. He was married to Larsa Younan from 1997 until their divorce in 2018. They have four children together. In 2020, Pippen was accused of domestic violence by his former fiancée, Heidi Burge. The charges were later dropped.

Scottie Pippen’s net worth is $50 million dollars. He has earned his wealth through his successful career as a professional basketball player.

Scottie Pippin’s net worth is estimated to be $20 million. Scottie Pippin earned a total of $109,117,172 over the course of his NBA career. He retired from the NBA in 2004.

Scottie Pippen Career Highlights

Scottie Pippen’s basketball career began in 1987 when he was drafted by the Chicago Bulls. He quickly became an important player on the team, helping the Bulls win six NBA Championships between 1991 and 1998. Scottie Pippen was named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History in 1996 and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.

Since retiring from basketball, Scottie Pippen has appeared in a number of television shows and movies. He also works as a basketball analyst for ESPN. Scottie Pippen’s net worth is $120 million as of 2022.

Scottie Pippen is one of the most decorated players in NBA history. He was a ten-time NBA All-Star and was named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA history. Scottie Pippen is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Scottie Pippen spent eight seasons with the Chicago Bulls, winning six NBA championships with the team. Scottie Pippen was a key member of the “Chicago Bulls dynasty” of the 1990s, along with Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman. Scottie Pippen is considered one of the greatest small forwards of all time. Scottie Pippen’s number 33 was retired by the Chicago Bulls in 2005.

Scottie Pippen left the Chicago Bulls in 1998 and spent four seasons with the Houston Rockets, before returning to the Bulls for two more seasons. Scottie Pippen finished his career with brief stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic. Scottie Pippen was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.

Major Accomplishment:

– NBA All-Rookie First Team (1987)

– NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion (1987)

– Seven-time NBA All-Star (1990–1996, 1998)

– Six-time All-NBA selection (1991–1996)

– Three-time All-Defensive first team selection (1992, 1994, 1995)

– Olympian and gold medal winner as a member of the “Dream Team” at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Spain

– One of 50 Greatest Players in NBA History (1996)

– Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee (2010)

Scottie Pippen Personal Life

Scottie Pippen’s personal life has been just as eventful as his professional life. In 1990, Scottie married Larsa Younan. The couple has four children together; Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia. The family currently resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Scottie and Larsa’s marriage has been plagued with rumors of infidelity and divorce. The couple is currently going through a divorce that has been very public and ugly.

Scottie Pippen personal life is as successful as his professional one. He is married to Larsa Younan and the couple has four children together.

Scottie Pippen’s personal life has been marked by tragedy; his father died of a heart attack when Scottie was only 11 years old, and his older sister passed away from cancer at age 23.

Scottie has been married twice; first to Karen McCollum from 1988 to 1990, and then to Larsa Younan from 1997 to 2018. He has four children: Scottie Jr., Preston, Sophia, and Justin. Scottie Pippen currently resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Scottie Pippen net worth?

Scottie Pippen’s net worth is estimated to be $20 million.

What was Scottie Pippen’s career earnings?

Scottie Pippen earned a total of $109,117,172 over the course of his NBA career.

When did Scottie Pippen retire?

Scottie Pippen retired from the NBA in 2004.

What teams did Scottie Pippin play for during his NBA career?

Scottie Pipken played for the Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets during his NBA career.

What is Scottie Pippen’s ethnicity?

Scottie Pippen is African-American.

Where was Scottie Pippen born?

Scottie Pippen was born in Hamburg, Arkansas.

When is Scottie Pippen’s birthday?

Scottie Pippen’s birthday is September 25th.

What high school did Scottie Pippen go to?

Scottie Pippen went to Hamburg High School.

Where did Scottie Pippen go to college?

Scottie Pippen went to the University of Central Arkansas.