Updated 2022: Selena Gomez Net Worth

About Selena Gomez:

Net Worth: $85 Million Date of Birth: Jul 22, 1992 (29 years old) Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.65 m) Profession: Singer, Actor, Fashion designer, Music artist, Voice Actor, Dancer Nationality: United States of America

Early life

Selena Gomez is a singer and actress from Texas. She was born on July 22, 1992, in Grand Prairie to Ricardo Joel Gomez and Amanda Cornett, who were only 16 years old when she came into this world! Her parents later divorced but still lived close by each other until they could not get any longer due to financial difficulties, which shaped much of Selena’s attitude towards money throughout childhood; since many kids grow up without theirs because mommy couldn’t work outside, so they stay at home while daddy goes out looking for jobs, etc. even though I’m sure there are plenty available if you’re willing enough & skilled enough-but let’s just say it wasn’t too much of an ideal situation for young Selena to witness and be a part of.

Early Career

Selena began her career in the early 2000s with a few minor roles. In 2002, she played “Gianna” on Barney and Friends alongside fellow actor Demi Lovato for 14 episodes before appearing again as an uncredited cameo role in Spy Kids 3D: Game Over that same year. She also had guest appearances around this time, such as one episode of The Suite Life On Deck show where they met each other’s characters from the Disney Channel series Camp Rock (2006 TV movie) or even appeared regularly throughout Hannah Montana during its first three seasons which made Selenators love them more than ever.

Acting Career

Selena’s breakthrough TV role was on the show “Wizard of Waverly Place,” which aired for four seasons and starred her as one of its leads. The series released two movies during this time, with Selena being paid $30K per episode in earnings from 2007-2012 while appearing in other films too! She recently launched July Moon Productions to produce content together, such as short films or web series.

Music and Other Ventures

Selena Gomez has had an incredible career as a singer and actress. She signed with Hollywood Records at 16 to release three studio albums that each sold over 1 million copies! Her first two EPs were also released on this label before she moved on to other companies like Interscope for her third album in 2010, which went gold but not platinum due mainly because it did not include any material written by Selenators writers’ room, including covers or traditional songs). After leaving Disney’s Stars anger behind following its cancellation, the following year saw another eponymous effort from SGE, this time a most excellent hits album, appear in stores.

Endorsement Deals

Selena is one of the most celebrities in America. She has an incredible talent for singing and acting, but her work as a businesswoman will keep you on your toes. Selenators can’t get enough- she signs deals with both Puma (for their clothing line) and Coach bags within months of each other.

In December 2016, The Hollywood actress signed onto 10 million dollars worth of potential sponsorships after just three short years out here doing what we should all want: making people happy by being ourselves while grabbing tons more cash along life’s way.

Earnings from Instagram

Selena Gomez tops the list of most-followed people on Instagram with 300 million followers. She has been estimated to be worth up to USD 3M from just one post. However, this doesn’t make her amongst America’s highest-paid celebrities, who earn around 10-15 million per year.

Personal life

Selena Gomez is a well-known celebrity who has been in relationships with many high-profile men. From 2008 to 2012, she dated Nick Jonas before going on what some would say were increasingly controversial dates, including one involving Justin Bieber but also plenty of others not widely known by the general public, such as former “American Idol” winner Lee DeWyndt and actor/singer Michael processes during this period. In 2013 Selenadate drove people crazy when they got back together after breaking up just two years ago following reports that seemed too good nothing wrong here.

Philanthropy

Selena Gomez is an active philanthropist who volunteers her time for various causes. She has worked closely with UNICEF and currently serves as their ambassador in charge of trick-or-treating donations, which allows them to raise funds that provide necessary supplies such as water access points or food shelves, among other things; this was shown when she went on a trip back home (Ghana) after meeting some locals there about what they need most from Westerners like ourselves: Pediatrics Services! The singer also travelled internationally again to Chile, where one major project includes helping families develop skills required if you’re raising kids alone – something we all can get behind.

Selena Gomez is an ambassador for several organizations, including Do Something and Ryan Seacrest Foundation. She often makes appearances at children’s hospitals to promote safe driving campaigns with State Farm Insurance while working as one of their spokespeople in commercials aired on Disney+.

Real Estate

Selena’s 2014 purchase of the large house on 3.15 acres in the Calabasas gated community was a big deal for her at first. Still, it eventually became less valuable than she had anticipated. So Selena, who paid 3 million dollars, tried selling this home earlier last year when French Montana bought out an attempted sale from themself, by the way, higher price point- ($4).

In 2017, she spent $2.249 million to acquire a relatively-modest home in Studio City, California, where famous movie stars live. The house had been on her bucket list for years, and it became a reality when she finally bought this beautiful property after listing at nearly three times its original price tag.

Selena’s new home is an Encino, California property previously owned by Tom Petty. The 11500-square-foot house has been in the family for over two decades, and Selenators fans are eager to see what she’ll do with it next.

Selena Gomez Net worth

Selena Gomez is a singer and actor with an extensive social media following that accumulated throughout her two-decade career. Selena Gomez is an American actress, singer, and songwriter with a net worth of $85 million.