Sierra McCormick Net Worth, Biography, Big Achievements [2022]

Who is Sierra McCormick?

Sierra McCormick is a famous American actress renowned for starring in different incredible series including Supernatural & A.N.T Farm. Miss McCormick was born on 28th October 1997 and has joined the world of acting and entertainment from a very young age. Before stepping into the acting world she first appeared in the game show titled ” Are you smarter than a 5th grade” in 2007-2008 and from there her journey began.

Biography:

Full Name Sierra McCormick Age 24 years Zodiac Sign Scorpio Date Of Birth 28th October, 1997 Occupation Actress Started Her Career In 2007 Famous For Her role in Disney series A.N.T. Farm & supernatural Parents Name not known Siblings Kayla McCormick Marital Status Single Height 5ft 2 inches, 157cm Weight 55kg/122lbs Eye color Blue Body Measurements 36-27-35 Hair Color Blonde Hobbies Singing, Playing Piano, reading Religion Christianity Nick Name Sisi Favorite Food Banana Smoothie, Strawberries, Pizza Favorite Singers Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Kesha Favorite Movie The vast of night Favorite actor/actress Jake Horowitz, Natalie Portman, Cheyenne Barton, James Franco Favorite Color Red, Pink, Blue Favorite shows That 70s show, Pretty little liars, The hunger games Complexion Poreclain

Early Life

Sierra McCormick was born in Asheville, North California on 28th October 1997. A few months after her, Sierra’s family moved to Los Angeles and she spends her early life there. With time, Sierra has developed a great interest in acting and decided to join ” The Corsa Agency” located in Los Angeles at a very young age. No matter whatever you start, the initial days are always tough and the same happened with her. The first auditions she gave for different ads were not good but Sierra never loses hope.

Due to her ambition and consistency, she finally got a chance to appear in the “Til Death” series as a guest at the age of 6. Unfortunately, she did not get the credit or appreciation but at least Sierra got the confidence to act in front of the camera. From an early age, she was so close to her parents, especially her mother, and consider them the biggest support system. Sierra also shares a great bond with her younger sister Kayla.

Personal Life

Currently, Sierra is living in Los Angeles with her parents and sister Kayla. She always shows immense love for animals and has a pet dog too. Recently Sierra appeared in the “People for Ethical Treatment Of Animals” ad with her pet dog to promote animal adoption, to raise her voice for sheltering the animals, and to be kind to them.

When it comes to relationships Sierra is a very private person. In 2016 the news was making rounds in the industry that Sierra tied the knot with her boyfriend(unknown) but her close ones denied the rumors. However, Sierra and China Anna McClain who is a singer as well as an actor are close friends.

Career Life

During her childhood, she auditioned for different roles but was never selected. However, Sierra kept going and did not stop no matter how many times she got rejected. At the age of 9 in 2007, she got a role in the series “Til Death”.

2007

In 2007, she also auditioned for the famous game show ” Are you smarter than a 5th grade” and almost thousands of participants from different countries auditioned for it but she got selected and starred in the second season of the game show. Through this game show, she has got great fame.

In the same year, she also appeared as Emma in the comedy series ” Curb your Enthusiasm” which was undoubtedly one of the most famous series of the 20s.

2008

In 2008, she has made a guest appearance in the series Hannah Montanna. She also co-starred in the movie Jack & Janet saved the planet with China Anne Mcclain.

In 2008, she also got the offer to play the role of Lilith for the Supernatural series. She starred in supernatural for two episodes.

2010

In 2010, Sierra starred in the comedy film Ramona & Beezus and her character received great appreciation from the film industry.

She was also cast in another comedy series Romantically Challenged as a Scout Thomas but that series, later on, got canceled.

2011

In 2011, Sierra appeared in the film A Nanny for Christmas and also work in Spooky Buddies(Disney Movie) as a voice actor for Alice.

Sierra got famous through her role in Disney Series A.N.T. Farm as Olive Doyle and worked in the same show for 3 seasons till 2014.

2015 to 2020

In 2015, she starred as Moira in a horror film titled “Some Kind Of Hate” which received good reviews from the viewers.

In 2016, she appeared as Sarah in the TV film Sorority Nightmare, and in 2017 Sierra has seen in the movie Christmas in the heartland as Kara Gentry.

Miss McCormick co-starred in The Vast Of Night with Jake Horowitz and also appeared as Fay Crocker (switchboard operator) in the fictional town of Cayuga in 2019.

She played the character of “Lizard” in the film VFW in 2019.

In the same year 2019, she also starred in the TV film Who stole my daughter?

In 2020, Sierra was cast in a thriller movie “We need to do something” as Melissa.

She also appeared in the American horror stories as Scarlett for 3 episodes.

Big Achievements

In 2012, Sierra won the Young Artist Award in the category of Best Performance in DVD film for her work in Spooky Buddies

In 2015, she got nominated for fright meter awards for her work “Some kind of hate” in the category of best-supporting actress

In 2019, Sierra was specially mentioned in the Hamptons International Film Festival for her work in the Vast Night

In 2021, she got nominated in the Critics Choice Super Awards, category “Best Actress In A Fantasy Movie” for her movie The Vast Night

Controversies

There is no such controversy about her but we have some incredible facts about Sierra that you’ll surely love to know:

Sierra is having a hypermobility syndrome and performed different stunts of her own in the film “Some Kind Of Hate”

Sierra calls her fans “Sierra Bears” and wants to play the role of wonder woman someday if she got a chance

She once appeared in PETA Campaign with her dog named “Annie” to promote kindness to animals and adoption

Sierra McCormick Net Worth

As of 2022, Sierra McCormick’s net worth is $1 million dollars.

Salary

Sierra’s salary is $117,647 per annum $117,647 per annum.

Sierra McCormick on Social Media

Sierra’s Twitter:

FAQS

What is the face shape of Sierra McCormick?

Sierra has an oval face shape with thin lips and a porcelain complexion that makes her look beautiful.

Is there any tattoo on Sierra’s body?

No, there is no tattoo on Sierra’s body. However, she once talked about tattooing the appreciation tweets she got on her performance in The Vast Of Night.

Does Sierra McCormick win any awards?

She won the young artist award in 2012 and got nominated for different awards too. However, Sierra never got any Oscar.