Stevie J Net Worth, Wife, Children &  Career Highlights

Stevie J is a music producer, musician, and songwriter who got his start in the music industry as a producer for Bad Boy Records. He first gained notoriety in the 1990s as a member of the group The Notorious B.I.G.’s production team The Hitmen. Stevie has since gone on to produce music for some of the biggest names in the industry, including Mariah Carey, Jay-Z, and Lady Gaga. In addition to his work in the music industry, Stevie has also had a successful career as an actor and television personality.

About Stevie J

Net Worth $5 Million Born Steven Aaron Jordan

November 2, 1973 (age 48)Utica, New York, U.S. Occupation Disc jockey, record producer, songwriter, television personality, television producer Years active 1992–present Television Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood Leave It to Stevie Spouse Faith Evans (m. 2018; sep. 2021)​ Partner(s) Mimi Faust (1997–2011) Joseline Hernandez (2011–2016) Children 6 Genres Hip Hop and R&B Height 5’ 6” Weight 70 KG

Stevie J Early Life and Education

Stevie J whose real name is Steven Aaron Jordan was born Steven Jordan on November 2, 1973, in Utica, New York. Stevie’s father raised him after his mother left the family. Stevie’s parents divorced when he was just five years old.

Stevie J began DJing at the age of 12. He would play music at local block parties and clubs. When he was 14, Stevie J started producing music. He worked with various artists including Big Daddy Kane and LL Cool J.

In 1992, Stevie J signed a deal with Bad Boy Records. He produced several songs for artists on the label including The Notorious B.I.G. and Craig Mack. Stevie J’s biggest production credit is on The Notorious B.I.G.’s debut album Ready to Die. Stevie J also appeared on the album, performing vocals on the track “Things Done Changed.”

Stevie J Net Worth

Stevie J has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2021. Stevie J has earned his wealth through his successful career in music production and songwriting. Stevie J has produced hit songs for some of the biggest names in hip hop including The Notorious B.I., Jay-Z, and Mary J Blige.

He has also released several solo albums and appeared as a cast member on the reality television show Love & Hip Hop

Stevie J Career Highlights and Achievements

Stevie J’s career truly began in 1995 when he became an A&R representative for Bad Boy Records. It was during this time that Jordan worked with some of the biggest names in the industry including Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Sean Combs, and Usher Raymond. He also helped produce several tracks for these artists which led to him receiving a Grammy Award in 1997 for his work on Puff Daddy’s album No Way Out.

In 2012, Stevie J joined the cast of the reality television series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. He appeared on the show for four seasons before leaving in 2016. During his time on the show, Stevie J continued to produce music and released several mixtapes. In 2018, he launched his own record label called “SJ Records”.

Career Highlights:

Stevie J was a member of the Grammy award winning R&B group, 112

He has produced for some of the biggest names in music including Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Usher and Beyonce

His most recent production work can be heard on Chris Brown’s album “X”

In 2012, Stevie J launched his own record label, Steebie Music Group

Achievements:

Grammy Award winner

Multi-platinum selling producer

Owner of successful record label

Personal Life including Wife, Children and Hobby & Interests

Stevie J has six children from two wives Even and Alex Martin. He has four daughters and 2 sons including one with singer Faith Evans whom he was married to from 1997 to 2018.

He married his second wife Faith Evans in 2018 who was his college sweetheart and they had been friends for over 20 years. He divorced Evans in 2021.

He has a grandson from his eldest son Dorian.

In my spare time, he enjoys golfing and spending time with my family.

Legacy

Stevie J is a multi-talented artist who has achieved success in many different areas of his career. As one of the most prolific producers in modern hip-hop, Stevie J has helped shape the sound of some of the biggest names in the game. His work with Bad Boy Records in the ’90s and early 2000s is some of his most celebrated, having helmed hits for artists like The Notorious B.I.G., 112, and Faith Evans.

While Stevie J’s production skills are undeniable, he’s also had a successful career as a solo artist. His debut album It’s About Time was released in 1995 to critical acclaim, and he followed it up with 1997’s Hard on You. He’s since released four more albums, the most recent being 2011’s The Appreciation Volume.

In addition to his work in the music industry, Stevie J has also been involved in philanthropy and community outreach. He is a founding member of the Keep A Child Alive foundation, which provides medical care and support to families affected by HIV/AIDS in Africa.

FAQs and Answers

What did Stevie J win a Grammy for?

Jordan won his first 1997 Grammy Award on Puff Daddy’s debut album No Way Out which made him one of the most successful record producers of mid-to-late 1990s.

What song did Stevie J write for Eve?

Jordan co-wrote a single song “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” for Eve in 2001.

Who Did Stevie J Date?

Stevie J. met Faith Evans during their Bad Boy days and they remained friends for 20 years. They dated first time in 2017 but split soon after producer has to deal with Hernandez. Stevie and Evans then tied the married in July 2018. Now they are divorced.