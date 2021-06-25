Tesla plans to open its supercharger network to other automakers

According to Electrek, Tesla has been in contact with the management agency in Vestland County, Norway, to obtain incentives for the deployment of charging stations.

However, the local government only provides incentives for charging stations that are open to all car manufacturers.

In the minutes of the meeting obtained by the media, some officials confirmed that Tesla plans to open the supercharger network to other automakers before September 2022, so the local approval of Tesla to obtain incentives.

It is not yet clear whether this only applies to Norway, but Tesla recently conducted similar negotiations in Germany.

For Tesla, it will be easier to open the charging network in Europe, because the European super charging network interface uses a CCS connector, which is a local standard.