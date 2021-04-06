Home The old Logitech keyboard can also encrypt wireless connections
For the old Logitech keyboards that still work on the 27MHz wireless frequency, the new Linux utility not only gives them new vitality, but also becomes more secure. Old Logitech keyboards that rely on the 27MHz frequency band do not support encrypted transmission mode. These keyboards can only work on Linux when they run in the default non-encrypted operating mode.

Thanks to Hans de Goede of Red Hat, open source users can now use these old Logitech keyboards even in encrypted state. Hans de Goede continues to carry out extensive Linux desktop enhancements very productively, and solves many of the pain points of the previous open source desktop support.

 

Hans wrote a Linux utility that can configure encrypted link status for these aging Logitech keyboards. It is worth noting that this also allows the previously configured Logitech keyboard with encrypted link to be reconfigured correctly. The full name of this tool is logitech-27mhz-keyboard-encryption-setup. The tool provides a command line interface for configuring such Logitech devices. For more details about this, please read Hans’ blog.

1 hour ago

