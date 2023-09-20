Trails Carolina Investigation: Unearthing the Truth

The Trails Carolina Investigation. Trails Carolina is a wilderness therapy program located in North Carolina that specializes in helping troubled adolescents and young adults who are struggling with emotional and behavioral issues. The program offers a unique blend of adventure-based therapy, outdoor activities, and clinical support, with the goal of fostering personal growth and healing in participants.

However, in recent years, Trails Carolina has been the subject of a number of allegations of abuse and neglect. In 2016, 17-year-old Alec Lansing died while participating in the program. His death was ruled hypothermia, but his family alleges that the program was negligent in his care.

Since then, a number of other former participants and their families have come forward with allegations of abuse and neglect at Trails Carolina. These allegations include:

Physical abuse, such as hitting, kicking, and choking

Emotional abuse, such as humiliation, verbal threats, and isolation

Neglect, such as failing to provide adequate food, water, and shelter

Medical neglect, such as failing to provide necessary medical care

In 2022, the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation into Trails Carolina. The investigation is ongoing, but it has already resulted in the arrest of one Trails Carolina employee on charges of child abuse.

The Trails Carolina investigation is a complex and ongoing process, but it is important to shed light on the allegations of abuse and neglect that have been made against the program. If these allegations are true, they represent a serious breach of trust and a failure to protect the well-being of participants.

What is the Trails Carolina Investigation?

The Trails Carolina investigation is an ongoing investigation into allegations of abuse and neglect at the Trails Carolina wilderness therapy program. The investigation is being conducted by the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

What are the allegations against Trails Carolina?

The allegations against Trails Carolina include physical abuse, emotional abuse, neglect, and medical neglect. Former participants and their families have alleged that they were hit, kicked, choked, humiliated, verbally threatened, isolated, and denied adequate food, water, and shelter. They have also alleged that the program failed to provide necessary medical care.

Who is being investigated?

The Trails Carolina investigation is focused on the program itself and its employees. The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office is investigating whether the program created a culture of abuse and neglect and whether individual employees committed specific acts of abuse.

What has the investigation found so far?

The investigation is still ongoing, but it has already resulted in the arrest of one Trails Carolina employee on charges of child abuse. The employee has denied the charges.

What impact has the investigation had on Trails Carolina?

The investigation has had a significant impact on Trails Carolina. The program has been suspended from operating in North Carolina, and it has lost accreditation from the Outdoor Behavioral Healthcare Council.

What are the next steps in the investigation?

The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office is continuing its investigation into Trails Carolina. The office is interviewing witnesses, reviewing documents, and investigating the program’s policies and procedures.

What are the implications of the Trails Carolina investigation for the wilderness therapy industry?

The Trails Carolina investigation is a reminder of the potential risks of wilderness therapy programs. It is important for parents and guardians to carefully research any wilderness therapy program before enrolling their child.

The investigation also raises important questions about the regulation of wilderness therapy programs. Currently, there are no federal regulations for wilderness therapy programs. The Trails Carolina investigation may lead to calls for increased regulation of the industry.

Conclusion

The Trails Carolina investigation is an important step in uncovering the truth about the allegations of abuse and neglect that have been made against the program. If these allegations are true, they represent a serious breach of trust and a failure to protect the well-being of participants.

The investigation is also a reminder of the potential risks of wilderness therapy programs. It is important for parents and guardians to carefully research any wilderness therapy program before enrolling their child.