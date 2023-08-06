Theresa Agnew Appointed as New CEO of BioGaia: A Journey towards Accelerated Growth and Innovation

A prominent moment in the world of consumer healthcare and life sciences, as BioGaia’s board of directors has appointed Theresa P. Agnew as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This move marks a significant milestone for BioGaia, as the seasoned global business leader brings with her a wealth of experience from esteemed companies like GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Essilor, and Johnson & Johnson. The appointment is seen as a strategic step towards accelerating the company’s profitable growth journey and furthering its position in the international healthcare market.

Theresa Agnew’s Distinguished Career Path:

Theresa Agnew has forged a distinguished career path, spanning over two decades, in leadership roles that have seen her manage teams of more than 500 employees. Her journey has taken her across continents, having lived and worked in Europe, the US, Australia, and the Far East. With a B.S. in Biology from Boston College, Agnew possesses a deep understanding of the life sciences, positioning her uniquely to excel in the healthcare industry.

Leadership at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK):

At GSK, Theresa Agnew displayed her prowess in leading the Over-the-Counter (OTC) global business, encompassing various segments such as Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, and Skin Health. Under her guidance, GSK’s OTC division flourished as the largest OTC company worldwide, featuring pharmaceuticals, naturals, supplements, and medical devices. Agnew’s ability to expand distribution through internet platforms earned her accolades as a pioneering force in the industry.

Current Ventures and Future Prospects:

Currently, Theresa Agnew is engaged with a diabetes start-up, where she is spearheading preparations for commercial launch and structuring the company for scalability. Her experience in turnaround environments and growth-oriented roles positions her to bring valuable insights to BioGaia.

Expectations and Vision:

Founder and Chair of BioGaia, Peter Rothschild, expressed elation at securing Agnew’s expertise, emphasizing her success in leading brands with a strong scientific foundation. Agnew’s proficiency in building and marketing relevant consumer brands, coupled with her experience in life sciences, sets the stage for BioGaia’s future acceleration in profitable growth. Theresa Agnew’s vision for the company revolves around creating value for consumers and shareholders alike.

