Tom Brady Net Worth 2022: The Untold Facts of the NFL Star

Tom Brady is one of the most successful quarterbacks in the history of the NFL. He has led his team, the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl championships and numerous victories. He has been named MVP of four of those games. In this article, we will take a look at Tom Brady’s net worth, career achievements and personal life.

About Tom Brady:

Net Worth $250 million Born: August 3, 1977 (age 44)

San Mateo, California Height: 6 ft 4 in (1.93 m) Weight: 225 lb (102 kg) Spouse Gisele Bündchen (m. 2009) Children 3 (2 from Bündchen) High school: Junípero Serra

(San Mateo, CA) College: Michigan (1995–1999) NFL Draft: 2000 / Round: 6 / Pick: 199 Position: Quarterback Height 6 ft, 4 inches Weight 225 lbs

Early Life and Beginning of Career

Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. was born on August 03, 1977, in San Mateo, California. His parents are Thomas Sr. and Galynn Patricia (née Johnson) Brady. He has three sisters: Nancy Moynihan, Julie Smith, and Maureen Kaepernick. All four of them were raised Catholic in a town about 20 miles south of San Francisco.

Brady went to Junípero Serra High School in San Mateo, where he played football and baseball and was selected by the Montreal Expos in the 1995 Major League Baseball draft as a catcher. However, he opted to attend college instead and play football for the University of Michigan Wolverines.

During his college career, Brady played in 35 games over two seasons and started a total of 24 times. He was the team’s starting quarterback for the final nine games of his sophomore season after taking over for an injured Brian Griese. In his junior year, Brady led Michigan to an undefeated 12-0 season and a victory in the Orange Bowl over Alabama. He was named the Most Valuable Player of the game after throwing for 369 yards and four touchdowns.

Tom Brady’s Net Worth and Salary

Tom’s net worth is estimated to b;8e $250 million. He has earned a huge amount of money throughout his NFL career. His salary increased significantly as he won more Super Bowls and achieved more individual awards.

In 2010, he signed a four-year contract extension with the New England Patriots worth $72 million. This made him the highest-paid player in the NFL at the time.

As of 2020, Tom Brady is still under contract with the Patriots. He signed a two-year extension worth $70 million in 2019. This means that Brady will earn a base salary of $23 million and a signing bonus of $28 million over the next two years. In 2021, his base salary increased to $25 million.

In addition to his NFL salary, Tom Brady also earns a lot of money from endorsements. He has deals with many big brands, including Under Armour, Nike, and TAG Heuer. Brady also has his own line of products, including a clothing line and a nutrition brand.

According to Forbes, Brady earned $15 million from endorsements in 2019. This was more than any other NFL player at the time. It is estimated that Brady’s endorsement deals are worth a total of $200 million.

Tom Brady’s wife Bündchen is one of the highest-paid models in the world. She has an estimated net worth of $400 million. Combined, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have a net worth of $650 million.

His Career Highlights

Winning seven Super Bowls (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLII, XLVI, LI, LIII)

Being named Super Bowl MVP four times (Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX, and LI)

Winning six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots

Being the only player to have won five Super Bowl rings as a starting quarterback

Being the all-time leader in postseason passing yards and touchdowns

Holding the record for the most regular-season wins by a quarterback (219)

Holding the record for the most career passing yards (79,204)

Holds NFL records for most passing yards and touchdown passes in a single season

14-time Pro Bowl selection

12-time All-Pro selection

Awards and Achievements

Tom Brady has had an illustrious career, winning numerous awards and setting new records along the way. He is a three-time Super Bowl MVP, four-time first-team All-Pro, and two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

He has played in ten Super Bowls, winning seven of them. He is the only player in NFL history to achieve this feat. Brady has also been named the Super Bowl MVP five times, which is another NFL record.

He holds the record for most passing yards in a single season, as well as most touchdown passes in a career. He currently holds the record for the most Super Bowl appearances (ten), the most Super Bowl wins (seven), and the most Super Bowl MVPs (four). He also holds the NFL record for the most regular-season wins by a quarterback (219), and the most touchdown passes in a career (581).

In 2007, he was named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsman of the Year.

Personal Life

Off the field, Brady is married to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. The couple has two children together: a son, Benjamin, and a daughter, Vivian. They also have a dog named Lua. Tom Brady also has two children from his previous marriage to Bridget Moynahan.

Brady is very close with his family and often posts photos of them on social media.

Tom Brady Legacy

The quarterback is known for being extremely competitive, both on and off the field. In addition to football, Brady enjoys playing golf, tennis, and skiing. He is also an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots (of course).

Brady has accomplished a lot in his career, but he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. At 43 years old, he just won his seventh Super Bowl championship and was named MVP for the fifth time. It’s safe to say that Brady is one of the greatest athletes of all time and his legacy will continue to grow for years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions and Answers

What do we know about Tom Brady’s personal life?

Tom Brady married model Gisele Bündchen in 2009 and the couple has two children together, Benjamin and Vivian Lake. The family currently resides in Tampa Bay, Florida. Brady also has two older sons, Jack and John, from a previous relationship.

How old is Tom Brady?

Tom Brady is 43 years old. He was born on August 12th, 1978 in San Mateo, California.

Where does Tom Brady live?

This is a question that many fans of the NFL star have, as he is often seen traveling to different places. While it is true that Brady has a home in Massachusetts, it is not his only residence. Brady owns homes all over the world, including in New York City, Los Angeles, and the Bahamas.

What team does Tom Brady play for?

Tom Brady currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before that, he spent twenty seasons with the New England Patriots.