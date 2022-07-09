Who is Tony Hawk? Net Worth, Bio, Career Highlights [Updated 2022]

Who is Tony Hawk?

Tony Hawk is a professional skateboarder who has been skating since he was 9 years old. He is considered to be one of the most successful and influential skaters in history. In this article, we will take a look at Tony Hawk’s net worth, biography, career highlights, and personal life. We will also update this article as new information becomes available.

About Tony Hawk:

Net Worth $140 million Born May 12, 1968 (age 54) San Diego, California, U.S. Occupation Skateboarder, entrepreneur Birth name Anthony Frank Hawk Nickname Birdman Country United States Sport Skateboarding Event(s) Vert skateboarding Street skateboarding Turned pro 1982 Retired 2003 Years active 1981–present Height 6 ft 3 in (1.91 m) Weight 171 lb (78 kg) Spouse(s) 1. Cindy Dunbar (m. 1990; div. 1993)​ 2. Erin Lee ​(m. 1996; div. 2004)​ 3. Lhotse Merriam (m. 2006; div. 2011)​ 4. Catherine Goodman (m. 2015)​ Children 4; including Riley and Spencer

Tony Hawk’s Early Life and Education

Tony Hawk was born on May 12, 1968, in San Diego, California. He was raised in a broken home and had a difficult childhood.

Tony began skateboarding at the age of nine and quickly developed a passion for it. He became obsessed with skateboarding and spent all of his free time practicing tricks.

Tony attended Torrey Pines High School but he dropped out before graduating. He later obtained his GED. Tony’s professional skateboarding career began when he was just fourteen years old. He turned pro in 1982 and won his first major competition, the Skateboard World Championships, in 1984. Tony quickly became one of the most famous and successful skateboarders in the world. He has won numerous competitions and is considered to be one of the greatest skateboarders of all time.

Tony’s success as a professional skateboarder has led to a successful career as a businessman. He has his own line of skating products and has appeared in numerous television shows and movies.

Tony Hawk’s Net worth and how he made his money

Tony Hawk is a professional skateboarder, actor, and business owner who has an estimated net worth of $140 million. Tony made his money primarily through his successful skateboarding career as well as his many endorsement deals and business ventures.

Tony Hawk’s professional skateboarding career began when he was just 12 years old and he quickly became one of the most successful and popular skateboarders in the world. He won numerous competitions and endorsements which led to him becoming a millionaire by the time he was 20 years old.

Read Also : What is the Net worth of Travis Scott

In 1999, Tony Hawk founded the Tony Hawk Foundation which is a non-profit organization that helps build skateparks in underprivileged communities. The foundation has built over 500 skateparks across the United States and Tony has personally donated over $12 million to the cause.

In addition to his work with the Tony Hawk Foundation, Tony has also been involved in a number of other business ventures including video games, clothing lines, and a skateboard company. He has also released several successful instructional skateboarding DVDs and books.

More recently, Tony has appeared as himself in a number of films and television shows including The Simpsons Movie and Entourage. He is also a regular commentator on the X Games.

Career Highlights from Skateboarding to Acting to Producing

Career Highlights:

Tony Hawk was the first skateboarder to land a “900,” a two-and-a-half revolution mid-air spin, at the 1999 X Games.

He has his own series of successful video games, starting with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater in 1999.

In 2003, he was inducted into the Skateboarding Hall of Fame.

He has made cameo appearances in several films and tv shows including Jackass and The Simpsons

In 2015, he launched a line of skateboard hardware and apparel called Birdhouse.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater (video game series)

900° (skateboarding trick)

Boom Boom HuckJam (skating tour)

Tony Hawk Foundation

Acting roles:

Tony Hawk in Lords of Dogtown

Himself in Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Tony Hawk in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD

Producing:

Tony Hawk in The Berrics (online skateboarding channel)

Personal life – wife, kids, hobbies, etc.

Tony Hawk is married to Catherine Goodman and they have two children together. Tony enjoys skateboarding, snowboarding, and playing guitar in his free time. He is also an advocate for environmental causes and has his own clothing line called Birdhouse. Tony Hawk has a net worth of $140 million as of 2022.

Tony Hawk’s professional skateboarding career began when he was just nine years old. By the age of fourteen, he was sponsored by Powell-Peralta Skateboards and started appearing in their Bones Brigade video series. Tony quickly became one of the most popular skaters in the world and won numerous competitions throughout the 1980s.

Tony Hawk Recent news and events

As one of the most successful and recognizable skateboarders in the world, Tony Hawk is always in the news. Recently, he’s been in the headlines for his new app, Tony Hawk’s Skate Jam, which is now available on iOS and Android devices. The game features classic Tony Hawk gameplay with a few new twists, and it’s been getting great reviews so far.

In addition to his work on Skate Jam, Tony Hawk is also working on a documentary about his life and career. The film will be released later this year, and it promises to be an interesting look at one of the most influential skateboarders of all time.

Tony Hawk is also an avid philanthropist, and he’s been working with several charities over the years. He’s particularly passionate about helping children in need, and he recently launched the Tony Hawk Foundation to help provide skateparks for kids around the world.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are some of Tony Hawk’s career highlights?

Some of Tony Hawk’s most notable career highlights include becoming the first skater to land a 900°, winning more than 80 skateboarding competitions, and being inducted into the Skateboarding Hall of Fame.

What is Tony Hawk’s personal life like?

Tony Hawk has been married twice and has four children. He currently resides in San Diego, California. In his free time, he enjoys playing golf and surfing.

What is Tony Hawk’s ethnicity?

Tony Hawk is of English, Irish, and Scottish descent.

What is Tony Hawk’s zodiac sign?

Tony Hawk’s zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is Tony Hawk’s height?

Tony Hawk is approximately six feet tall.

What is Tony Hawk’s weight?

Tony Hawk weighs 165 pounds.

What kind of skateboard does Tony Hawk ride?

Tony Hawk rides a Birdhouse deck with Independent trucks and Spitfire wheels.

Does Tony Hawk have any tattoos?

Yes, Tony Hawk has several tattoos, including a hawk on his right arm and a Celtic cross on his chest.

What are some of Tony Hawks sponsors?

Some of Tony Hawks sponsors include Vans, Birdhouse Skateboards, Independent Trucks, Spitfire Wheels, and Nixon Watches.

Tony Hawks Social Media

He has 7.4m Followers and about 6500 posts on Instagram. See Instagram photos and videos from Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk).

Bio: Pro skater, father, husband, videogame character, CEO, food/spirit glutton, philanthropist & public skatepark advocate. Old AF and still skating.

New videos daily, with over 30 original skateboarding shows including tours, trick tips, events, how-to, interviews and much more. Subscribe now to see all the latest videos.

Anthony Frank Hawk (born May 12, 1968), nicknamed Birdman, is an American professional skateboarder, entrepreneur, and the owner of the skateboard company.

Turned pro: 1982

Children: 4; including Riley and Spencer‎

Born: May 12, 1968 (age 54); San Diego, California.

Years active: 1981–present