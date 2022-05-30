“Top Gun” new release, tops North American weekend box office: best of Tom Cruise

Top Gun topped the list for the first time in 36 years

According to the US magazine Variety, “Top Gun Maverick” starring Tom Cruise, the sequel to the weekend’s North American movie box office revenue ranking, topped the list for the first time in 36 years.

It was screened at 4732 halls in North America on the public weekend and sold $ 134 million. With a better start than expected, it is expected to break the weekend record for Memorial Day (Memorial Day for the War Dead), which will be a consecutive holiday.

It was also the first work for Cruise to break through $ 100 million on public weekends, making it the best start in a 40-year career.

It is said that many people over the age of 40 went to the movie theaters, and the high evaluation of the word of mouth is expected to appeal to young people who had not yet been born when the first movie was released.

The new Coronavirus, which was released two years later than originally planned, is a story in which Cruise trains as an instructor several decades after the first work. Val Kilmer, who played a rival of Cruise in the first work, also appears.