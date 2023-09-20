A Tragic Story

Trails Wilderness Program Death. On August 19, 2016, 17-year-old Alec Lansing died while participating in the Trails wilderness therapy program in North Carolina. His death was ruled hypothermia, but his family alleges that the program was negligent in his care.

Lansing’s death is just one of a number of tragedies that have occurred at wilderness therapy programs in recent years. These programs are designed to help troubled youth through outdoor activities and therapy, but they have been criticized for their harsh methods and lack of oversight.

What is a wilderness therapy program?

Wilderness therapy programs are residential treatment programs for troubled youth. These programs typically last for several weeks or months, and participants engage in a variety of outdoor activities, such as hiking, camping, and backpacking. The goal of these programs is to help participants develop self-reliance, self-confidence, and coping skills.

What are the risks of wilderness therapy programs?

Wilderness therapy programs can be dangerous, especially for participants with underlying health conditions or mental health issues. Some of the risks associated with these programs include:

Physical injuries, such as falls, bruises, and fractures

Heatstroke and dehydration

Hypothermia

Exposure to the elements

Insect bites and stings

Animal encounters

Mental health crises

What happened to Alec Lansing?

Alec Lansing was enrolled in the Trails wilderness therapy program in July 2016. He had a history of mental health issues, including anxiety and depression.

On August 19, 2016, Lansing was hiking with a group of other participants and staff members. The group was hiking in a remote area of the Appalachian Mountains, and the temperature was over 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

At some point during the hike, Lansing began to show signs of heat exhaustion. Trails Wilderness Program Death. He was sweating profusely and complaining of dizziness and headache. However, the staff members allegedly did not take Lansing’s condition seriously.

Lansing’s condition continued to deteriorate, and he eventually collapsed. Trails Wilderness Program Death. The staff members called for help, but it took over an hour for paramedics to arrive. Lansing was pronounced dead at the scene.

What caused Lansing’s death?

The official cause of Lansing’s death was hypothermia. However, his family alleges that the program was negligent in his care. They claim that the staff members failed to recognize the signs of heat exhaustion and that they did not provide Lansing with adequate fluids or shade.

The family has also alleged that the program had a history of safety violations. Trails Wilderness Program Death. They claim that the program had been cited for numerous violations by the state of North Carolina, including failing to provide adequate supervision and failing to have a qualified medical professional on staff.

What has happened since Lansing’s death?

The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation into the Trails wilderness therapy program following Lansing’s death. Trails Wilderness Program Death. The investigation is still ongoing, but it has already resulted in the arrest of one Trails employee on charges of child abuse.

The Trails Wilderness Therapy program has also been suspended from operating in North Carolina. The program has also lost accreditation from the Outdoor Behavioral Healthcare Council.

What are the lessons learned from Lansing’s death?

Lansing’s death is a tragedy that should have been prevented. His death raises a number of important questions about the safety and regulation of wilderness therapy programs.

First, it is important to note that wilderness therapy programs are not regulated by the federal government. Trails Wilderness Program Death. This means that there are no national standards for safety or quality.

Second, it is important to be aware of the risks associated with wilderness therapy programs. These programs are not appropriate for all youth, and parents and guardians should carefully research any program before enrolling their child.

Third, it is important to be vigilant about the safety of wilderness therapy programs. Parents and guardians should ask questions about the program’s safety procedures and staff qualifications. Trails Wilderness Program Death. They should also stay in close contact with their child while they are in the program.

FAQs

Conclusion

Alec Lansing’s death is a reminder of the potential dangers of wilderness therapy programs. It is important for parents and guardians to carefully research any program before enrolling their child. Trails Wilderness Program Death. It is also important to be aware of the risks associated with these programs and to stay vigilant about the safety of their child while they are in the program.