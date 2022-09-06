Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Legal Dispute of Takeover Attempt with Elon Musk Moved to New Direction

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) slightly down pre trading session on Tuesday as social media giant is requesting a judge to order Elon Musk to turn over all of his text messages from the first six months of 2022, claiming that in the legal dispute surrounding his $44 billion takeover attempt, the billionaire was not participating in sharing evidence before trial.

The social networking firm filed a sealed motion for penalties against Musk and his attorneys on Friday in Delaware along with the public proposed order.

According to court documents, the business is requesting that Delaware Chancery Judge Kathaleen St.J. McCormick compel Musk to turn over all of his text communications from January 1 through July 8. Twitter also requests communications from Jared Birchall, a key Musk ally, for the same time frame. Birchall, who manages Musk’s family office, is believed to have played a significant role in organizing the finance for the acquisition of Twitter.

When it came to providing the messages as part of pre-trial information exchanges related to its lawsuit attempting to compel Musk to finalize the $54.20-per-share contract, Twitter’s lawyers claim Musk and his counsel did not behave in “good faith.” More than 100 banks, hedge firms, and people have been subpoenaed by the platform and Musk in preparation for a trial scheduled for October 17 in Wilmington, Delaware.

On Friday, Musk’s legal counsel denied any impropriety about the sharing of material before to trial. They assert that Twitter started a campaign to conceal witnesses with specific data on the quantity of spam and robot accounts entrenched in the platform’s user base. Questions regarding the accounts have been the focal point of Musk’s justifications for abandoning the agreement.

One of Musk’s attorneys, Alex Spiro, said in a statement sent by email: “As Twitter’s efforts to suppress facts and witnesses have unraveled, they are now trying to divert with this gibberish.”

Twitter also requests that McCormick order Musk to take a deposition on his legal team’s replies to Twitter’s inquiries over the deal, according to the proposed order.