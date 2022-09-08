Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Intends To Grow Number of People That Contribute To Birdwatch

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Efforts to Fact-Check the service with the assistance of regular users through a program called Birdwatch

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) jumps over 6.6% in last trading session after it is enlarging efforts to fact-check the service with the assistance of regular users through a program called Birdwatch.

Some users can utilize the capability to create a “message” that can be added to another person’s tweet to offer context. A prototype version of Birdwatch has been running since early 2021, but most users are still not seeing any of these remarks connected to tweets in their feed. That will soon change; in the coming weeks, about half of Twitter’s US user base will begin to receive such remarks.

Twitter also intends to grow the number of people that contribute to Birdwatch. According to Keith Coleman, a product vice president at Twitter, the program now has around 15,000 individuals enrolled, and the firm intends to start adding roughly 1,000 new members to Birdwatch every week.

Twitter verifies some messages under specified categories, such as Covid or election information. However, unlike Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., the firm does not have a thorough fact-checking organization and has instead concentrated on tagging just the tweets with the biggest reach and impact.

The Birdwatch program aims to supplement those fact-checking efforts by adding context to tweets that may not technically violate Twitter’s existing rules but may still be misleading.

Coleman explained one of Birdwatch’s talents is that it can cover everything. It can encompass any tweet that people believe might benefit from context.” That’s a lot of space. The VP of product, at a press conference, Keith Coleman said they really believe that’s a very strong place to start, because it’s simply empowering people with knowledge and allowing them make up their own decisions.

While Twitter has regulations that ban items such as hate speech or appeals to violence, Birdwatch lets the Twitter community to handle messages in “gray zones,” he added.

According to Twitter, the research has shown promising results. People are 15% to 35% less inclined to “like” or retweet information that includes a Birdwatch notice. After seeing a Birdwatch notice on it, they are also 20% to 40% less inclined to agree with a possibly inaccurate tweet.