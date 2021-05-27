Home Twitter users can join the Clubhouse-like Spaces audio room through their browser
Categories: Business

Twitter users can join the Clubhouse-like Spaces audio room through their browser

According to the foreign media The Verge report, Twitter announced that starting from Wednesday, users can join Twitter’s Clubhouse-like Spaces through desktop and mobile web browsers, which makes the company’s social audio room easier to use. Previously, users could only join Spaces through Twitter’s iOS and Android apps.

You can see what a Spaces looks like from the Twitter screenshot below. The image on the left shows the situation before joining a Space, and the one on the right shows the appearance after joining. You can see that users can continue to browse Twitter while listening to Space after joining.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to The Verge that Spaces has an important additional note: You can join Spaces, but you cannot host them yourself.

 

In the past few months, Twitter has been rapidly developing Spaces and adding new features to compete with the dedicated social audio application Clubhouse and similar features from companies such as Discord and Facebook.

News Welcome Publishers

Leave a Comment
Share
Published by
News Welcome Publishers
Tags: Twitter users
5 days ago

Recent Posts

Samsung obtains a new patent for a bi-foldable mobile device

Earlier, it was reported that Samsung may release the Galaxy Z Flip 3 flip-top folding…

2 months ago

The old Logitech keyboard can also encrypt wireless connections

For the old Logitech keyboards that still work on the 27MHz wireless frequency, the new…

2 months ago

News aggregation site BuzzFeed will be listed through SPAC

In the morning news on March 11, Beijing time, according to reports, people familiar with…

3 months ago

Honda to launch a limited edition Legend sedan equipped with Level 3 autonomous driving in Japan

According to foreign media reports, on Thursday, local time, Honda announced that it will launch…

3 months ago

Qualcomm releases Snapdragon Sound brand to enhance wireless audio quality for discerning ears

Qualcomm launched Snapdragon Sound, a new brand after its integration of audio technology and software…

3 months ago

Research finds that barley growing conditions affect whiskey characteristics

According to foreign media reports, some wine lovers are able to determine where the grapes…

3 months ago