UAW Reaches Tentative Labor Deal with Ford, Boosting Pay 33%

Historic Agreement Could End Strikes Across Detroit

An agreement announced Wednesday between the United Auto Workers union and Ford Motor Company proposes a new four-and-a-half-year contract for 45,000 workers that would raise wages 33% when cost-of-living adjustments are factored in.

The tentative deal, which must still be approved by union leadership, provides an immediate 11% raise followed by 3% increases in the subsequent years. It also boosts wages for temporary workers by over 150% and shortens the time it takes for new hires to reach top pay from eight years down to three.

Pathbreaking Contract Reverses Concessions

UAW President Shawn Fain said the agreement “breaks records” and will “change lives.” If ratified, it would reverse concessions made by the union since 2007 when Detroit automakers were struggling and return autoworkers to higher wages.

The deal is expected to create a template for parallel UAW strikes against General Motors and Fiat Chrysler’s parent company Stellantis. Ford shares rose 2% after it was announced Wednesday night.

Ford Production Could Resume This Week

In a move adding pressure on GM and Stellantis, the UAW told Ford workers to return during ratification, which could restart production within days. Ford’s Kentucky truck plant and Michigan SUV factories had been targeted during the strike.

Automakers Cite Concerns Over Electric Vehicle Costs

The Detroit Three automakers argue the wage increases will significantly raise costs and hurt their transition to electric vehicles, putting them at a disadvantage to non-union companies like Tesla.

Strike’s Economic Loss Tops $9 Billion

Anderson Economic Group estimates the auto strikes have caused over $9 billion in economic losses so far. But portfolio manager Tim Piechowski believes the tentative deal reflects a scenario better than Detroit stock prices currently imply.

Contract Has Far-Reaching Implications

Experts say the landmark agreement could influence pay scales across the economy. But its ultimate impact depends on whether it helps the UAW expand organization to manufacturers like Tesla and Toyota.

5 Key Questions

What are the key terms of the tentative deal?

The contract offers a 25% total raise over 4 years, starting with an immediate 11% wage increase. It shortens time to top pay from 8 to 3 years. It also boosts wages over 150% for temporary workers.

How does it compare to previous contracts?

The deal reverses concessions made by the UAW since 2007 and returns autoworkers to higher pay scales not seen in over 15 years.

What happens next for the other automakers?

GM and Fiat Chrysler are likely to use the Ford deal as a template for their own agreements. The union is pressuring them to follow suit quickly.

When could production resume at Ford?

The UAW told striking Ford workers to return during ratification, which could restart output at key truck and SUV plants within days.

What are the critics saying?

Auto companies warn the wage hikes will raise costs and hurt their EV ambitions. But investors believe the deal is better than feared. The key test is if it helps unionize rivals.

Key Stats

45,000: Number of Ford workers affected

33%: Total raise over 4-year contract

11%: Immediate wage increase

$9.3 billion: Estimated economic loss from strikes

150%+: Pay hikes for temporary workers