Ursula Corbero Net worth 2022! [Bio, Career, Achimenes & Salary]

Ursula Corbero is a famous Spanish actress born on 11th August 1989 in Barcelona (Spain). She has worked in different TV series and is remarkably known for her few best of best roles including Ruth in Antena 3, Margarita De Austria in Isabel, Esthar Salinas in a series called La Embajada, and Silene Tokyo Oliveria in a series named Money Heist.
|Full Name
|Ursula Corbero Delgado
|Age
|32 Years in this August
|Zodiac Sign
|LEO
|Date Of Birth
|11th August 1989
|Occupation
|Actress-model
|Started Her Career In
|2002 till now
|Famous For
|Fisica O Quimica
Snake Eyes
La Casa De Papel ( Money Heist)
|Parents
|Father name: Pedro Corbero
Mother name: Esther Delgado
|Siblings
|One sister named Monica
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Height
|5’ 4 ¼ feet / 163cm
|Weight
|Current weight is 55kg/121lbs
|Eye color
|Light brown
|Body Measurements
|37/22/33
|Hair Color
|Dark Brown
|Hobbies
|Book reading & Swimming
|Favorite Food
|Italian
|Favorite Actor
|Chino Darin
|Favorite Actress
|Jennifer Lopez
The full name of this renowned Spanish actress is Ursula Corbero Delgado. Her nickname is Ursula and she is known worldwide for starring in a famous movie snake eyes and for her recent TV series Money Heist. She is a Spanish national and an actress by profession. Miss Carbero will turn 32 this year and are Christian by religion.
Ursula spent her childhood in Sant Pere De Vilamajor with her parents and one sibling sister. Her father was a shopkeeper and she wanted to join the film industry since she was just 6 years old. She started her career by acting in TV commercials and join the dance classes side by side at the age of 13.
However, the famous actor officially steps into the world of acting after completing her graduation successfully. She went to Madrid with the desire to shoot her first TV series Fisica O Quimica but made her first debut in TV series named Mirall Trencat as Maria.
Miss Corbero met Israel Rodriguez on a set and they start dating each other in 2008. They both stay with each other for two years and then parted ways. In 2011, Ursula Corbero started dating a famous tennis star named Feliciano Lopez and their relationship lasts for 5 months.
In 2013, her relationship started with a model and actor named Andres Velencoso. They stayed together for almost 3 years and then separated ways. Since then, Ursula Corbero is in love with a renowned actor named Chino Darin. They both met on the set of a series La Embajada.
There is no famous controversy about her but in 2016 she made a statement about her work in the series La Embajada that made a buzz in the industry later she cleared things up and stated that her words have been misinterpreted.
She has been highly criticized for her weight and some people said that she is suffering from anorexia but Miss Corbero never accepts it. She always considers herself a good eater and shows her love for fitness.
Ursula Corbero net worth is $1-3million approximately as of 2022.
Ursula Corbero Per Episode Salary: $120,000
Ursula Corbero is not married but committed to China Darin (actor) since 2016 till now.
She can speak Spanish, Catalan, and English but prefer speaking Spanish publically.
The real name of Tokyo is Ursula Corbero. She is 32 years old actress belongs from Barcelona Spain.
24.1m Followers, 751 Following, 340 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from Úrsula Corberó ✨ (@ursulolita)
Úrsula Corberó Delgado (born 11 August 1989) is a Spanish actress and model. She is best known for her roles as Ruth Gómez in Física o química (2008–2010), …
Years active: 2002–present
Born: Úrsula Corberó Delgado; 11 August 1989 …
Known for: Física o Química; La Casa de Papel; …
Parents: Pedro Corberó (father); Esther Delgado …
Chino Darín · Andrés Velencoso · The Tree of Blood · Feliciano López
Úrsula Corberó, Actress: La casa de papel. Úrsula Corberó Delgado (born 11 August 1989) is a Spanish actress, best known for her roles as Ruth in the Antena …
Actress: Money Heist Tokio (2017-2021)
Height: 5′ 4¼” (1.63 m)
Madonna Is a Huge Fan of Money Heist Star Úrsula Corberó …
Money Heist’s Úrsula Corberó Breaks Down Her Perfectly …
Money Heist: Úrsula Corberó REACTS to Final Season and …
All the Men Ursula Corberó Has Dated #shorts #moneyheist …
https://www.imdb.com › name › bio
Úrsula Corberó Delgado (born 11 August 1989) is a Spanish actress, best known for her roles as Ruth in the Antena 3 series Physics or Chemistry (2008), …
Úrsula Corberó Delgado (born August 11, 1989) is a Spanish actress who portrays Tokyo in the series Money Heist. She is best known for her roles as Ruth …
Full name: Úrsula Corberó Delgado
Award(s): Sitges Film Festival (2014)
Role: Tokyo
Nationality: Spanish
Úrsula Corberó. 218506 likes · 13061 talking about this. Artist.
October 25, 2021 · After debuting in 2017, La Casa de Papel (known in the U.S. as Money Heist), · as Money Heist), which follows a group of professional …
Dec 8, 2021 – Explore Jada Christeson’s board “ursula corbero“, followed by 152 people on Pinterest. See more ideas about ursula, spanish actress, tokyo.
George Patterson is a reporter for net worth news and update. He also covers entertainment news, with a focus on up-and-coming stars in the industry. George is always on the lookout for new and exciting stories to share with his readers.
What is Drake Net Worth? Drake Net Worth: $250 Million Net Worth: $250 Million Salary:…
Cole Hauser is a famous American actor who has starred in many films. His net…
It is a fact that people must become experts in juggling a myriad of tasks.…
Are you curious about Julia Rose net worth? Do you want to know how this…
Julión Alvarez is a well-known and successful singer in the Latin music industry, highlighted by…
Lil Baby introduction: Dominique Armani Jones, known professionally as Lil Baby, is an American rapper…
This website uses cookies.