Ursula Corbero Net worth 2022! [Bio, Career, Achimenes & Salary]

Who Is Ursula Corbero?

Ursula Corbero is a famous Spanish actress born on 11th August 1989 in Barcelona (Spain). She has worked in different TV series and is remarkably known for her few best of best roles including Ruth in Antena 3, Margarita De Austria in Isabel, Esthar Salinas in a series called La Embajada, and Silene Tokyo Oliveria in a series named Money Heist.

Biography

Full Name Ursula Corbero Delgado Age 32 Years in this August Zodiac Sign LEO Date Of Birth 11th August 1989 Occupation Actress-model Started Her Career In 2002 till now Famous For Fisica O Quimica Snake Eyes La Casa De Papel ( Money Heist) Parents Father name: Pedro Corbero Mother name: Esther Delgado Siblings One sister named Monica Marital Status Unmarried Height 5’ 4 ¼ feet / 163cm Weight Current weight is 55kg/121lbs Eye color Light brown Body Measurements 37/22/33 Hair Color Dark Brown Hobbies Book reading & Swimming Favorite Food Italian Favorite Actor Chino Darin Favorite Actress Jennifer Lopez

Early Life of Ursula Corbero:

The full name of this renowned Spanish actress is Ursula Corbero Delgado. Her nickname is Ursula and she is known worldwide for starring in a famous movie snake eyes and for her recent TV series Money Heist. She is a Spanish national and an actress by profession. Miss Carbero will turn 32 this year and are Christian by religion.

Ursula spent her childhood in Sant Pere De Vilamajor with her parents and one sibling sister. Her father was a shopkeeper and she wanted to join the film industry since she was just 6 years old. She started her career by acting in TV commercials and join the dance classes side by side at the age of 13.

However, the famous actor officially steps into the world of acting after completing her graduation successfully. She went to Madrid with the desire to shoot her first TV series Fisica O Quimica but made her first debut in TV series named Mirall Trencat as Maria.

Ursula Corbero Personal Life

Miss Corbero met Israel Rodriguez on a set and they start dating each other in 2008. They both stay with each other for two years and then parted ways. In 2011, Ursula Corbero started dating a famous tennis star named Feliciano Lopez and their relationship lasts for 5 months.

In 2013, her relationship started with a model and actor named Andres Velencoso. They stayed together for almost 3 years and then separated ways. Since then, Ursula Corbero is in love with a renowned actor named Chino Darin. They both met on the set of a series La Embajada.

Ursula Corbero’s Career life

Ursula started her career by working in TV commercials

She made her first debut in 2002 and worked as Maria in a TV series name Mirall Trencat

In 2005-2006 she played the role of Sara in Ventdelpha

In 2007, she works in Cuenta Atras and in 2008 she starred as Manuela Portillo in El Internado

From 2008-to 2010 Miss Corbero works in a Antena 3 TV series named Fisica O Qumica.

Undoubtedly her work has been praised by everyone in the industry and she has made a remarkable entry into the world of acting through commercials and TV series.

Moreover, she works in different horror movies including XP3D, and Perdiendo El Norte, in a comic name Quien Mato a Bambi with famous actors named Yon Gonzalez, and Blanca Suarez.

In 2017, she appeared in the famous TV series Money Heist (La Casa De Papel) and was appreciated by everyone for her incredible role in this famous series. In 2017, she also played a leading role in a movie directed by Julio Medem “The tree of blood”.

In 2018, she for the very first time working in the series name Snatch where she has to speak English.

In 2019, Ursula appeared in the Spanish comedy series Paquita Salas and back in 2020 she performs in the music video song One day (Un Dia) by J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Tainy, and Dua Lipa.

At the end of 2019, Miss Corbero announced that she’ll be playing the role of Villain in Snake eyes which is directed by Robert Schwentke along with the costars Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, and Samara Weaving. The film was released on 23rd July 2021.

Currently, in 2022, she is working on the upcoming Netflix film Lift directed by F. Gary Gary.

Ursula Corbero Big Achievements / Famous For

1. Ursula Corbero has been awarded Young Of The Year in 2009.

2. In 2010, she won the Best New Actress award for her work in Fisica O Quimica

3. In 2011, she received the best actress award for her work in Fisica O Quimica.

4. She received two awards in 2014. One was the untameable spirit and the other was a woman of the year award.

5. In 2015 she got the honor and encouragement award and was nominated for the best actress award in the same year.

6. In 2017 she was nominated for best dramatic actress and best main actress in a TV series for her work in Money Heist

7. She received two awards for Best Actress in 2018 and was nominated for the 20th Platino awards in the category of best actress female in 2020.

Ursula Corbero Controversies

There is no famous controversy about her but in 2016 she made a statement about her work in the series La Embajada that made a buzz in the industry later she cleared things up and stated that her words have been misinterpreted.

She has been highly criticized for her weight and some people said that she is suffering from anorexia but Miss Corbero never accepts it. She always considers herself a good eater and shows her love for fitness.

Ursula Corbero Net Worth

Ursula Corbero net worth is $1-3million approximately as of 2022.

Ursula Corbero Salary

Ursula Corbero Per Episode Salary: $120,000

FAQS

Is Miss Corbero married or single?

Ursula Corbero is not married but committed to China Darin (actor) since 2016 till now.

Which languages Ursula Corbero can speak?

She can speak Spanish, Catalan, and English but prefer speaking Spanish publically.

What is the real name of Tokyo from Money Heist?

The real name of Tokyo is Ursula Corbero. She is 32 years old actress belongs from Barcelona Spain.

Top Sources links

24.1m Followers, 751 Following, 340 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from Úrsula Corberó ✨ (@ursulolita)

Úrsula Corberó Delgado (born 11 August 1989) is a Spanish actress and model. She is best known for her roles as Ruth Gómez in Física o química (2008–2010), …

Years active: 2002–present

Born: Úrsula Corberó Delgado; 11 August 1989 …

Known for: Física o Química; ‎La Casa de Papel‎; …‎

Parents: Pedro Corberó (father); Esther Delgado …

‎Chino Darín · ‎Andrés Velencoso · ‎The Tree of Blood · ‎Feliciano López

Úrsula Corberó, Actress: La casa de papel. Úrsula Corberó Delgado (born 11 August 1989) is a Spanish actress, best known for her roles as Ruth in the Antena …

Actress: Money Heist Tokio (2017-2021)

Height: 5′ 4¼” (1.63 m)

Madonna Is a Huge Fan of Money Heist Star Úrsula Corberó …

YouTube · The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Money Heist’s Úrsula Corberó Breaks Down Her Perfectly …

YouTube · Vogue

Money Heist: Úrsula Corberó REACTS to Final Season and …

YouTube · Entertainment Tonight

0:14

All the Men Ursula Corberó Has Dated #shorts #moneyheist …

YouTube · OSSA

https://www.imdb.com › name › bio

Úrsula Corberó Delgado (born 11 August 1989) is a Spanish actress, best known for her roles as Ruth in the Antena 3 series Physics or Chemistry (2008), …

Úrsula Corberó Delgado (born August 11, 1989) is a Spanish actress who portrays Tokyo in the series Money Heist. She is best known for her roles as Ruth …

Full name: Úrsula Corberó Delgado

Award(s): Sitges Film Festival (2014)

Role: Tokyo

Nationality: Spanish

Úrsula Corberó. 218506 likes · 13061 talking about this. Artist.

October 25, 2021 · After debuting in 2017, La Casa de Papel (known in the U.S. as Money Heist), · as Money Heist), which follows a group of professional …

Dec 8, 2021 – Explore Jada Christeson’s board “ursula corbero“, followed by 152 people on Pinterest. See more ideas about ursula, spanish actress, tokyo.