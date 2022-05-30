Home US actor Ray Liotta dies, who appears in “Field of Dreams”
News

US actor Ray Liotta dies, who appears in “Field of Dreams”

Ray Liotta Died:

American actor Ray Liotta, who starred in the movies “Goodfellas” and “Field of Dreams,” died in the Dominican Republic on the 26th. He was 67 years old. Dominican authorities have revealed.

A spokeswoman said he died at a hotel where he was staying with his fiancé for filming. The cause of her death has not been identified.

Born in Newark, New Jersey. He has appeared in numerous works, including the role of Mafia Henry Hill in “Goodfellas” and the role of former Major League Baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams”.

