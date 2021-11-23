Home US Pfizer confirms strong long-term immune effect of corona vaccine 12-15 years old
Business

US Pfizer confirms strong long-term immune effect of corona vaccine 12-15 years old

The US Pfizer announced on the 22nd that it has confirmed a strong long-term immune effect in a late-stage clinical trial (clinical trial) targeting 12 to 15 years old with respect to the new coronavirus vaccine jointly developed with Germany’s Biontech. bottom.

According to Pfizer, the efficacy rate was 100% even more than 4 months after the second vaccination.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an emergency permit in May for Pfizer vaccines for ages 12-15.

Pfizer Biontech will apply for formal approval for a 30 microgram dose of vaccination for people over the age of 12. The FDA officially approved vaccination for people over the age of 16 in August.

