Vera Wang Net Worth, Biography & Career Highlights [2022]

Vera Wang is one of the most well-known and successful fashion designers in the world. Her dresses often sell for thousands of dollars apiece. Veras success story is truly remarkable, and she has become a household name in the fashion industry. In this article, we will look at Vera Wangs life and career highlights and we will also explore her personal life and what makes her unique as a designer.

About Vera Wang:

Net Worth $650 million Born June 27, 1949 (age 73) New York City, U.S. Father Vera Ellen Wang Education Chapin School Sarah Lawrence College Label Vera Wang Spouse Arthur P. Becker​ (m. 1989; sep. 2012)​ Children 2 Height 5 ft 3.5 in Weight 49 kg

Vera Wang Early Life and Education

Vera Wang was born Vera Ellen Wang on June 27, 1949 in New York City. Her father, Cheng Ching Wang, was a wealthy Chinese businessman, and her mother, Florence Wu, was a socialite. Vera grew up as an only child in Upper East Side of Manhattan. She attended The Chapin School and then enrolled at the Sorbonne University in Paris before eventually transferring to Sarah Lawrence College. Vera graduated from Sarah Lawrence College with a degree in art history in 1971.

After graduation, Vera worked for Vogue magazine as an editor for 15 years. In 1987, she left Vogue to become an independent bridal wear designer. Vera opened her first boutique The Vera Wang Bridal House in 1990 on Madison Avenue in New York City. Vera has since designed wedding dresses for many high-profile celebrities including Ivanka Trump, Chelsea Clinton, Sharon Stone, Mariah Carey, and Kim Kardashian.

Vera Wang Net Worth

Vera Wang is a world-renowned fashion designer who has been in the industry for over three decades. She is best known for her bridal gowns and evening wear, but her net worth extends far beyond her wedding designs.

Vera Wangs net worth is $650 million as of 2022. She has made her fortune through her successful career in the fashion industry, as well as through various other business ventures. Vera Wang is one of the most celebrated fashion designers in the world, and her designs have been worn by some of the most famous people on the planet. Vera Wangs career began in 1967 when she started working as an intern at Vogue magazine.

She eventually worked her way up to being a senior editor at the publication. In 1971, Vera Wang left Vogue to become an accessories editor at Harpers Bazaar. She held this position for two years before moving on to work as a design director

Career Highlights and Achievements

After graduation, Vera worked as an editor at Vogue and then as an accessories editor at Ralph Lauren. In 1990, Vera left her job at Ralph Lauren to start her own bridal wear company.

Vera Wangs first flagship store opened on Madison Avenue in New York City in 1990. Her designs quickly gained popularity among celebrities and the upper echelon of society. Vera has designed wedding dresses for high-profile clients such as Mariah Carey, Chelsea Clinton, Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian, and Solange Knowles.

In 2001, Vera launched her own line of fragrances called Lovestruck. The Lovestruck fragrance collection includes four different scents: Verdant, Violette, Rose Absolu, and Orchidée Impériale. Vera has also released a line of home fragrances, called Flower Princess. The Flower Princess fragrance collection includes three different scents: Tuberose Angelica, Orange Blossom Water Lily, and Lotus Wood.

Vera Wangs net worth reached new heights when she partnered with Kohls department store chain in 2005 to create a less expensive diffusion line.

Personal Life of Vera Wang

In 1989, Vera married Arthur Becker. Vera and Arthur have two daughters together: Cecilia Wang Becker (born in 1990) and Josephine Wang Becker (born in 1992). Vera and Arthur divorced in 2012.

In 2013, Vera became engaged to Michael Zhang. The couple wed in a private ceremony at Veras New York City home on June 26, 2014.

Vera is currently living happily with her family in New York City, United States. Vera Wang loves skiing and often goes on skiing trips with her family. Veras hobbies also include ice skating, snowboarding, and horseback riding. Other than fashion design, Vera is also a keen dog lover and has two pet dogs named Jasper and Sugarpie. Vera Wang is also interested in art and often visits art galleries.

Vera Wang was a figure skater when she was younger and even competed in the 1968 US Figure Skating Championships. Her first career choice was actually to be a ballet dancer but after sustaining numerous injuries she decided to pursue a career in fashion instead.

Charity Work by Vera Wang

In addition to Vera Wangs successful career, she is also known for her philanthropic work. Vera Wang has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2006 and has participated in various fundraising campaigns and events for the organization. She has also designed uniforms for the American Olympic team and has donated wedding dresses to brides who have lost their gowns in natural disasters. Vera Wang is truly a woman of many talents and her charitable work is an example of her kindhearted nature.

Legacy of Vera Wang

Vera Wang is a world-renowned fashion designer who has made a name for herself in the fashion industry. She has achieved success through her hard work and dedication to her craft. Vera Wang is known for her unique style and designs. She has created a line of clothing that is both stylish and timeless. Vera Wangs wedding dress designs are so popular that they have been featured in their own Barbie doll line.

Vera Wangs career include working as a stylist for Vogue magazine, designing clothes for First Lady Michelle Obama, and creating her own line of wedding dresses.

Vera Wang has been inducted into the Fashion Hall of Fame and in May 2013 she was awarded the CFDA Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award. Her favorite color is white and she has even said that she would wear it every day if [she] could.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Vera Wang become successful?

Vera became interested in fashion design while working at Vogue magazine. She later launched her own bridal wear label in 1990 and has since designed dresses for high-profile celebrities such as Michelle Obama, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, and Ivanka Trump.

What are some of Vera Wang’s career highlights?

In 2001, Vera was awarded the CFDA Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2005, she was inducted into the Fashion Walk of Fame in New York City.

What is Vera Wang’s personal life like?

Vera Wang is married to Arthur Becker. She has 2 daughters with Arthur. She has been open about her struggles with infertility and has said that she is eternally grateful to her husband for supporting her through IVF treatments. Vera is a cancer survivor and an advocate for early detection and prevention. She is also a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

What is Vera Wang’s ethnicity and where was she born?

Vera Wang is Chinese American and she born in New York City, New York.

Read Also:

Dwight Howard Net Worth

Angela Bassett Net Worth

Adam Lambert Net Worth

Stevie J Net Worth

Undertaker Net Worth

Mike Trout Net Worth

Larry Bird Net Worth