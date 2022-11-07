Virgil Abloh Net Worth & Biography Updates [2022]

Virgil Abloh was a fashion designer, DJ, and music producer from the United States. Virgil was best known for his work as the founder and creative director of Off-White, a luxury streetwear brand. He also collaborated with major brands such as Nike, Louis Vuitton, and Ikea. He was the founder and head designer of the Milan-based fashion label Off-White™. He rose to prominence after being appointed as the artistic director of men’s wear at Louis Vuitton in March 2018. In this article, you will know about Virgil Abloh net worth, early life & education, career and his personal life.

About Virgil Abloh

Net Worth $100 million Born September 30, 1980 Rockford, Illinois, U.S. Died November 28, 2021 (aged 41) Chicago, Illinois, U.S. Education University of Wisconsin–Madison (BS) Illinois Institute of Technology (MArch) Spouse Shannon Sundberg (m. 2009)​ Children 2 Occupation Designer, Entrepreneur and disc jockey Years active 2009–2021 Title Founder and CEO of Off-White Artistic Director of menswear at Louis Vuitton Creative Director of Donda Height 6 ft 2 in Weight 85 kg

Virgil Abloh Early Life and Education

Virgil Abloh born on 30 September, 1980 in Rockford, Illinois had Ghanaian father and his mother was American. Virgil has four siblings: two sisters and two brothers. He graduated from Boylan Catholic High School in 1999. Virgil then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he studied civil engineering. In 2003, he transferred to the Rhode Island School of Design and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in architecture.

After graduating from college, Virgil moved to New York City to pursue a career in fashion design. In 2006, he interned at Fendi in Rome under the creative direction of Karl Lagerfeld. After his internship, Virgil returned to New York and worked as a freelance menswear designer for several brands including Pyer Moss, Been Trill, and Off-White.

Virgil Abloh Net Worth

Virgil Abloh has an estimated net worth of $100 million as of 2022. He was the founder and creative director of the luxury streetwear brand Off-White. Virgil also worked as a DJ and music producer under the name “Flat White.”

In 2013, he was appointed as the artistic director of Kanye West’s clothing line Yeezy. Virgil has also collaborated with major brands such as Nike, Louis Vuitton, and Ikea.

Virgil’s primary sources of income are his fashion label Off-White, which he founded in 2013, and his position as the artistic director at Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection.

Virgil Abloh Career Highlights and Achievements

Virgil has worked with some of the biggest names in the fashion industry including Kanye West, Jimmy Choo, and Nike. He has also been a part of several high-profile collaborations including one with Virgil Abloh x Ikea.

Virgil Abloh was a name that has been making waves in the fashion industry for quite some time now. He is the founder and creative director of OFF-WHITE, a luxury streetwear brand that has taken the world by storm. Virgil has also worked as a DJ, producer, and music video director. In 2013, he was appointed as the artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton.

Some of Virgil’s most notable career highlights include being the first African American to be appointed as an art director at a major fashion house and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the fashion industry including Nike, Ikea, and Jimmy Choo. Virgil has also been featured on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list and has been hailed as one of the most influential people in the fashion industry.

In 2013, Virgil was appointed as the artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton- making him the first African American to ever be appointed as an art director at a major fashion house.

Personal Life of Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh married his longtime girlfriend Heron Preston in 2009. He was father of two daughters, Grey and Loewe. Virgil was a huge fan of streetwear and sneakers. He had an extensive collection of both. Virgil also enjoys designing furniture and has released several pieces through Ikea.

When Virgil was not working, he enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and dogs. He also enjoyed traveling and had been to many different countries. Virgil enjoyed attending art shows and music festivals. He was also a big fan of fashion and often attends fashion weeks around the world. He was a very talented man and has many interests.

Charity Work by Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh was not only a fashion icon, but he was also known for his charitable work. In 2018, Virgil founded the Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund at the Illinois Institute of Technology, which provides full tuition and room and board to students from underserved communities who are interested in studying architecture or design.

In 2019, Virgil partnered with UNICEF USA to launch a limited edition T-shirt campaign to support children affected by conflict and natural disasters. The shirt featured Virgil’s now iconic “Logo” design and was sold exclusively on UNICEF USA’s website. All proceeds from the shirt sales went to support UNICEF USA’s work for children around the world.

Legacy and His Quotes

Abloh’s words ring particularly true when considering his career highlights. In 2013, he became the creative director of Kanye West’s DONDA music and fashion brand. He has also worked as a DJ, designed furniture, and created art installations.

In 2015, he was appointed Louis Vuitton’s menswear artistic director-a position that made him the first African American to lead a major European fashion house at only 33 years old. Under Abloh’s direction, Louis Vuitton has released several highly successful collections, including the “Athlete in Progress” line inspired by Michael Jordan.

Abloh’s accomplishments have made him a powerful voice in the fashion industry, and he used his platform to speak out about racism and diversity. In 2019, he launched an initiative called “Postitzer Prize” to support young designers of color.

“I’m trying to be Virgil for the next generation,” Abloh said in an interview with CNN. “I want to make sure that people who look like me have a seat at the table.”

“You can’t look at a glass half full or empty if it’s overflowing.” – Virgil Abloh

“You can only be Virgil once,” Abloh told The New York Times in an interview.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Virgil Abloh worth?

What are some of Virgil Abloh’s career highlights?

Some of Virgil Abloh’s most notable achievements include becoming the first black man to lead a major French fashion house, as well as being one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world.

Where was Virgil Abloh born and raised?

Virgil Abloh was born on September 30th, 1980 in Rockford, Illinois. He grew up in suburb nearby Chicago.

Who are Virgil Abloh’s parents and what is his etnicity?

Virgil Abloh’s father is Ghanaian and his mother is American. So Virgil was biracial with a Ghanaian father and an American mother.

How old was Virgil Abloh?

Virgil Abloh died at the age of 41 years in 2021.

Where did Virgil Abloh go to college?

Virgil Abloh graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison with a degree in civil engineering. He also studied at the Illinois Institute of Technology, where he received a master’s degree in architecture.

What were some of Virgil Abloh’s hobbies?

In his free time, Virgil Abloh enjoyed listening to music and spending time with his family. He was also a fan of streetwear and sneakers.

Who are some of Virgil Abloh’s influences?

Some of Virgil Abloh’s influences include Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, and Hiroshi Fujiwara.