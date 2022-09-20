Visual Search Can Change The Way You Market Your Brand

Have you ever seen an article of clothing on your favorite celebrity, a piece of furniture or jewelry that got your attention, but you were unsuccessful in searching for it online? If that sounds familiar then you must have wished you could search with the picture. If yes, then your customers feel the same way. However, visual search is the new trend in the market and your competitors are most probably using it!

Recent advances in technology related to visual search across major platforms such as Pinterest and Google lens show that brands need to adapt to this new trend. Visual search has already gone far past Google search engine rankings and opens up thrilling and innovative opportunities for marketers.

Visualization is undoubtedly critical for social media marketing, but it is just as important for every milestone during the customer’s journey to becoming a frequent buyer of your brand. This is particularly true in the product search process when customers become increasingly impatient after sifting through unrelated results.

This is why visual search technology has gained popularity.

What is visual search?

Visual search uses pictures as a customer’s input for a search engine to show relevant content. Search engines use artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze the picture being used to determine the context and contents, which allows search engines to quickly display related results. Visual search helps expand the user experience by discovering content on the web without having to search through text.

Essentially, visual search emphasizes using images to entice consumers to search for products online. Algorithms use the image on the web and generate opportunities to buy this product or similar ones.

This is a vigorous and growing digital marketing industry, but why is this significant and how exactly does it work for small businesses.

Importance of visual search

Research shows that the majority of Gen Z and Millennials prefer visual search to any other search technology. By incorporating features of visual search into a website, companies can expand their reach to the younger generation, which can increase their customer base.

For companies that have conventionally struggled to attract young buyers, this makes young consumers part of the target market and provides more sales opportunities. Whereas businesses that have already reached Millennials and Gen z with their business, this feature offers a chance to further increase sales and visibility.

The visual search feature seems to be the new kid on the block in digital marketing. It is significant for brands to follow the development of search engines so as not to lose traffic and visibility. This technology opens up exciting new chances for brands to connect with their target market. Brands that used to use visual search are already reaping the rewards of increased engagement and visibility.

As with voice search, the use of visual search is growing rapidly. Visual search is the next step in enhancing the experience of your customers. Networks such as Instagram, Pinterest, Google, and Amazon, are dependent on offering incomparable opportunities to maintain and increase their customer base. If you can advance your customer experience, you can inspire people to use your products and services for longer.

Benefits for business

1. Targets potential customers

When your brand is present on social media, the web, or other major e-commerce networks that use visual search, you stand a chance of being noticed by prospective customers. Users who do not even know they need or want your product is more likely to find it through visual search.

2. Present next to competitors

Consider a potential buyer who likes a product that is similar to the one you are offering, but is not essentially loyal to a certain brand yet. This is your opportunity to take part in the race. If the customer has not already bought a certain item and wants to explore their options they might fall for yours. Using product presentation and quality design in your images will also make your product stand out.

3. Available to a wider market

With so many different platforms using visual search, largely more users than ever before can access your product. To do this, make your product available not only on the Internet but also on sites like Pinterest or Amazon. This way, your product is more likely to show up in searches.

Best Practices

To increase the likelihood of your product appearing in visual search results, you need to enhance your site and images. Search engine optimization includes steps such as:

Include SEO keywords with the pictures you upload onto your website

Ensure that there are plenty of pictures available on your website

Make sure that you continuously add alt text to your pictures

Use the most accessible types and file sizes for your pictures

If applicable, add captions next to your visuals

It is critical to use high-resolution pictures

Make sure your sitemap has sufficient images

The final word

As visuals so often take over web and social media networks, you can take gain from novelties such as visual search. While it is still in its early stages, there are ways to prepare to incorporate it into your SEO and social media strategy. Visual search is a great way for customers to find your products by searching through images instead of typing in keywords. The AI-based technology examines the customer’s image and then sends the customer several similar options. When you make your product accessible on various online marketplaces and platforms, you are more likely to appear in visual search results.