What Is a Tridicator Gauge?

Tridicator is a line of high-accuracy tridicators from ANCHOR. A tridicator is a dual-purpose device that uses an independent pointer plus scale to read simultaneously temperature as well as pressure readings on the very same dial face. This device, sometimes known as a “Boiler Gauge,” is typically used on boilers and heating systems.
How does it work?
It’s critical that your tridicator boiler is operating at the right pressure; too little pressure might cause your system to shut down, while too much can activate the safety valve, requiring a pressure boost. This is why boilers are equipped with a pressure gauge, which you can use to assess the amount of physical force utilized in your heating element.
A pressure gauge is normally found on the top of your boilers and should contain a green as well as red section for detecting whether the pressure is just too low, too high, or just right. The force it’s calculating is the force of hot water flowing through into the sealed system. The pressure in most boilers should be between 1 and 1.5 bar.
Tridicators are prone to losing pressure. This is generally due to the loss of some water from the system. If the pressure drops below 0.5 bar, a filling loop can be used to add extra water to the system. Repressurize the system till it achieves the proper pressure. You may also relieve some of the pressure by draining your radiators if indeed the pressure is extremely high.
Tridicator pressure is affected by a variety of factors.
How can you lower the tridicator boiler pressure?
Do you want to learn how to reduce boiler pressure in the system on your own? You can attempt to diagnose the problem – and decrease the boiler pressure – by following these simple steps:
Symptoms of a Low Tridicator Boiler Pressure
How can you boost the pressure in my boiler?
Do you want to learn how to re-pressurize your boiler? The great news is that you can typically re-pressurize your boiler yourself. You might see this alluded to as’re-pressurising’ your boiler if you’ve been Googling videos on how to do it:
