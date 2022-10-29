What Is Pay-As-You-Workout Health Insurance?

Pay-as-you-workout insurance policy is now the trend in the health insurance market nowadays. This concept lowers policyholders’ monthly premiums, as long as they remain physically active and maintain healthy routines.

It may seem that insurers are spending more on you this way. However, in the bigger picture, it costs them less to keep you physically fit and healthy now than to spend on expensive care in the future. Of course, exercising and staying doesn’t ensure that nothing terrible will happen to you. However, the odds are significantly better if we stay healthy as we grow older.

Do All Health Insurance Policies Have This?

Unfortunately, not all insurance health insurance companies offer pay-as-you-workout coverage. It also depends on your carrier and individual plan. On the flip side, opting to buy medical insurance with the pay-as-you-workout could be a good cost-effective solution for pricey gym memberships.

Aside from gym memberships, pay-as-you-workout and other related coverages can cover yoga, pilates, swimming, and other exercise class memberships. They also have other screenings on health and skin cancer and programs on weight management and smoking cessation. With these policies, policyholders can have consultations from nutritionists, exercise physiologists, and other medical and fitness professionals at low to no cost.

Additionally, here are some of the perks and other commonalities you can expect from your pay-as-you-workout or similar coverage.

Get Reimbursements

Some insurance companies may flat-out pay for you to go to the gym, but they commonly just reimburse you around $100-$400 per year for gym membership fees. They need proof of your costs, such as receipts or online transactions, before they consider reimbursing your gym costs.

Other health insurers and carriers can be a bit stringent and will require you to provide documentation. It should prove that you’re an active member at a workout studio or gym for a specific period. For example, they might require you to hand in your workout logs or 6-month gym history before reimbursement.

Moreover, as mentioned, more and more health insurance providers are starting to reimburse other fitness programs other than big-box gym memberships. Hence, getting your spin or yoga class paid for might be possible depending on your plan, provider, or carrier.

Enjoy Member-Exclusive Discounts

Health insurance providers have their marketing gigs to attract more clients. One of their gimmicks is offering discounted health and fitness prices and membership deals, sometimes in tandem with reimbursement programs.

The thing about these discounts is that they’re only exclusively available to policyholders. Typically, they’re offered at popular gyms through an insurer or via some online marketplace. You might enjoy discounts on healthy meal delivery services, cheap deals on wearable activity trackers, and great bargains on athletic apparel.

Seniors Have Their Own Programs

Many insurance health providers offer programs focused on people aged 65 and over, which could work wonders for their physical and mental health. In addition, these senior-focused programs are a massive bargain considering the expensive healthcare costs.

These senior programs give older adults access to big gym chains across the United States. Other insurers even host workout classes for them around the country. For those who can’t quickly go outdoors, several insurers also provide a video library of workouts and fitness guides for older adults.

Get Incentive-Based Rewards

Insurance carriers also offer incentive-based rewards, such as reimbursement if you register, progress, or complete an online or in-person weight loss program. Different insurers still have different ways of doing this, but immediately reimburse if you meet their approved requirements.

Furthermore, here’s a pro tip. With your fitness benefits, you can dispute coverage and perks that your insurance provider initially denies. For example, you can do so if you petition to gain coverage for fitness classes or gym sessions that aren’t in your plan. Getting your fitness expenses covered is doable if you have good motives and are doing the work.

Cover Equipment Costs

Health plans can cover or pay for your home exercise equipment. Specifically, an HSA or Health Savings Account, an FSA or Flexible Spending Account, or an HRA (Health Reimbursement Arrangement) can reimburse the costs of buying dumbbells, weight lifting machines, treadmills, ellipticals, and other training apparatus as long as they’re doctor-ordered.

For example, a patient suffering from obesity, hypertension, or another specific disease can get a treadmill through your health insurance provider to treat their condition. However, since there’s a need to specify a treatment plan and cost justification, it’s usually hard to get this done through doctors. Still and all, if you’re currently facing health problems, it’s something that you need to consider for your overall fitness.

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that different health insurance providers offer different coverage perks. Plus, your carrier, current location, and specific plan benefits matter too. Hence, it’s necessary to do your research and evaluate all available options.