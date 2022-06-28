Will Smith Net Worth, Bio, Career and Achievements [Updated 2022]

has starred in some major box office hits. But how did he get to where he is today? In this article, we will take a look at his bio, career, and achievements. We will also explore how he became one of the highest-paid actors in the world!
|Age
|Willard Carroll Smith II
September 25, 1968 (age 53)Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US
|Other names
|The Fresh Prince
|Occupation
|Actor, Rapper & Film Producer
|Years active
|1986–present
|Spouse(s)
|Sheree Zampino (m. 1992; div. 1995)
Jada Pinkett (m. 1997)
|Children
|3, including Willow Smith and Jaden Smith
|Website
|https://willthebook.com/
|Genres
|Pop-rap
|Height
|6 feet, 2 inches
|Weight
|220 Pounds or 82kg
Will Smith was born on September 25, 1968 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is the second of four children born to Caroline (Bright), a schoolteacher, and Willard Smith Sr., a refrigeration engineer. He has two sisters named Pamela and Lisa, and one brother named Harry.
His parents separated when he was 13, but divorced around 2000. Raised in a Baptist household, he attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School for elementary school and later Overbrook High School.
During his high school years, Will Smith started rapping under the stage name The Fresh Prince. He met Jeff Townes (DJ Jazzy Jeff) at a party where Townes was spinning records as a DJ.
They soon formed the duo known as DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince. They released their first album, “Rock the House”, in 1986 and followed it up with their second album, “He’s the DJ, I’m the Rapper” in 1988. The album went triple platinum and made Will Smith a household name.
After high school, Will Smith attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) on a scholarship for engineering students but dropped out after only two semesters to pursue his acting career full-time.
Will Smith has won several awards throughout his career, including four Grammy Awards and two Academy Awards. He has also been nominated for a Golden Globe Award, three BAFTA Awards, and four Saturn Awards. He is also one of the few actors to have been nominated for an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and a Grammy Award in the same year.
In 1990, he starred in the television series ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’. He has since then gone on to star in numerous films and television series.
Smith is also a producer and businessman. He has produced numerous films and television series, including ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’, ‘Independence Day’, and ‘Hitch’. He has also co-founded the production companies Overbrook Entertainment and Westbrook Inc.
Some of Will Smith’s most popular films include ‘Independence Day’, ‘I Am Legend’, ‘Men in Black’, and ‘Bad Boys’.
In 2002, Will Smith was named by Newsweek as one of the most powerful people in the world. In 2007, he was listed by Forbes as the second-highest-paid actor in Hollywood, with an estimated annual salary of $80 million. In 2016, Will Smith was awarded the Best Actor prize at the Cannes Film Festival for his role in ‘Collateral Beauty’.
Will Smith’s net worth is estimated to be $350 million as of 2022. This includes his salary from acting and producing, as well as his business ventures and endorsement deals with companies like PepsiCo and Ford. Will Smith has had an illustrious career, both in television and film. He is one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood and has starred in some of the highest-grossing films of all time. Will Smith’s net worth is a reflection of his successful career.
Will Smith has achieved great success in his career, and his net worth will continue to grow in the years to come.
In addition to his work in entertainment, Will Smith is also a philanthropist. He has donated millions of dollars to charities such as the Red Cross and Make-A-Wish Foundation. Will Smith is also a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.
Will Smith married Sheree Zampino in 1992. The couple had one son, Willard Christopher Smith III, before divorcing in 1995. He married actress Jada Koren Pinkett on Decmeber 31st, 1997. Together they have two children: Jaden Christopher Syre Smith (born 1998), and Willow Camille Reign Smith (born 2000).
On October 11, 2018, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprised their roles as Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett from the Bad Boys franchise in the third installment, Bad Boys for Life.
On October 11, 2018, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprised their roles as Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett from the Bad Boys franchise in the third installment, Bad Boys for Life.
Will has three siblings: sister Pamela, who is four years older; twin brothers Harry and Ellen, who are one minute younger.
Will Smith on his family:
“My kids are my life. The decisions I make today will affect their lives forever. So, everything I do has to be world-class.”
Will Smith on his career:
“I want to partner with the best in the business, so that together we can create something even better.”
Will Smith’s advice for aspiring actors:
“You have to work harder than you think you possibly can. And when you’re not working, you have to be studying.”
Will Smith’s thoughts on success:
“Success is just a matter of luck, isn’t it? Or is it? I love what Michael Jordan said: ‘I’ve failed over and over again throughout my life. That’s why I’ve been successful.'”
Will Smith’s tips for staying motivated:
“You have to set your goals high and don’t stop until you get there.”
While Will Smith’s career has been largely successful, he has not been immune to controversy. In the early 2000s, Will was accused of plagiarism by author Jonny Cochran. Will denied the claims and the matter was eventually settled out of court.
In 2008, Will’s son Jaden and daughter Willow starred in the film “The Pursuit of Happyness.” The movie was a box office success but received criticism for its portrayal of homelessness. Some felt that the film glorified poverty and did not accurately depict the struggles of those who are homeless.
In 2015, Will was criticized for comments he made about “ghetto” children not being able to succeed. He later apologized for his remarks.
Will has also been criticized for his political views. In 2016, he endorsed Hillary Clinton for president and spoke out against then-candidate Donald Trump. This led to some backlash from Trump supporters.
In 2017, Will was accused of plagiarism by author Matt Ruff for his film After Earth. Will denied the allegations and no legal action was taken.
In recent events, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. He and Chris Rock have been friends for years. But that didn’t stop Will from smacking Chris in the face when he called Will’s son a punk.
The incident happened on the set of their new movie, “Death at a Funeral.” Chris was joking around with Will and his son, Jaden, when he made the comment.
Chris apologized profusely and said he was just joking around. Will accepted his apology and they went back to being friends.
Despite these controversies, Will Smith remains one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. His films have grossed over $11 billion worldwide, making him one of the highest-grossing actors of all time. He is also a two-time Oscar nominee and has won four Golden Globe Awards.
Will Smith is African American.
Will Smith’s first movie was Where the Day Takes You.
Some of Will Smith’s most popular movies include Bad Boys, Independence Day, and Men in Black. He has also starred in several successful television shows, such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Philadelphia. In total, his films have grossed over $68 billion worldwide.
Will Smith is a Virgo.
Some of Will Smith’s hobbies include producing music and movies, as well as playing golf and tennis. He is also an active philanthropist, supporting various causes such as education, cancer research, and disaster relief.
Will Smith has three children: Trey, Jaden, and Willow. All three of his children have followed in his footsteps and pursued careers in the entertainment industry.
64.3m Followers, 208 Following, 1368 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from Will Smith (@willsmith)
Will Smith actively publish videos on his YouTube channel with 9.85M subscribers.
Will Smith has no account on Twitter.
Will Smith is on Facebook with 111 million followers.
Check out Will Smith’s wiki on Wikipedia.
