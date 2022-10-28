Yellowstone Season 5 Release Date, Main Cast, Trailer, and Schedule! [2022]

It’s been a long wait, but Yellowstone is finally returning for Season 5. The popular Paramount Network drama will pick up where it left off, with the Duttons uncertain about their future and facing new challenges both on and off the ranch. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming season so far.

Yellowstone Season 5 Release Date:

Yellowstone Season 5 is set to premiere on Sunday, November 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with a special two-hour episode. The remainder of the season will air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT thereafter.

This will be the longest season of Yellowstone yet, consisting of 14 episodes. However, it’s not yet clear how long the mid-season hiatus will be or when exactly it will fall.

In recent interviews, executive producer David C. Glasser has teased what fans can expect from the new season. “Episode 1 will immediately surprise everybody — where our story starts and what has happened,” Glasser told TV Insider. He also hinted that there will be some major changes in store for the Duttons this season, saying that “loyalties will be tested” and “relationships will change.”

We’ll have to wait until November to see how all of this plays out, but one thing’s for sure: it’s going to be an eventful season!

Yellowstone Season 5 Latest News

See Yellowstone Season 5 Premiere Two Weeks Early

If you’re a fan of the Paramount Network show Yellowstone, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to see the Season 5 premiere more than two weeks early! On Saturday, Oct. 29, AMC theaters is hosting a double-feature with the season premiere of Yellowstone and the series premiere of Taylor Sheridan’s new show Tulsa King.

This is a one-time only event, so make sure to mark your calendars. You can find a participating theater near you and buy tickets on the AMC website. The double feature is not included in the AMC A-List program, but it’s definitely worth checking out. And if you make the trip out to see it, you’ll also receive a reusable Dutton Ranch cup.

So round up your fellow Yellowstone fans and get ready for an evening of great entertainment!

Dressing Like Your Favorite Dutton for a Chance to Win Yellowstone Prizes

AMC’s hit show Yellowstone follows the lives of the Dutton family, who own the largest ranch in the US. The show is full of drama, suspense, and of course, fashion.

Now, AMC is giving fans the chance to dress up like their favorite Dutton character and share their looks on social media with the hashtag #YellowstoneAMC. Three lucky winners will receive an additional Yellowstone merchandise pack.

So why not take advantage of this opportunity? Head over to the AMC website to see where the double-feature is playing and get your tickets. And don’t forget to enter the contest by sharing your photos on social media using the hashtag #YellowstoneAMC.

Yellowstone Season 5 Cast

Meet the Main Cast Members

Yellowstone is one of the most popular shows on television right now. The show centers around the fictional Dutton family, who owns and operates the largest ranch in the United States. Here’s a look at the main cast members and the characters they play.

Kevin Costner as John Dutton

The head of the Dutton family and owner of the Yellowstone Ranch, John Dutton is a tough, no-nonsense man who will stop at nothing to protect his land and his family. He’s fiercely loyal and always puts his family first, even if that means making some difficult decisions along the way.

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton

Beth is John Dutton’s only daughter and heir to the Yellowstone Ranch. She’s fiercely independent and doesn’t take kindly to anyone trying to tell her what to do. She’s intelligent, tough, and always ready for a fight—both figuratively and literally.

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Kayce is John Dutton’s youngest son and a U.S. Army veteran. He left the ranch years ago after a traumatic event led him to believe that it wasn’t safe for him to stay. But when he returns, he quickly realizes that there’s no place like home.

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

Jamie is John Dutton’s oldest son and a successful lawyer. He’s ambitious, driven, and always looking out for himself. But even he has a breaking point, and when push comes to shove, he’ll always choose family over anything else.

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

Rip is the foreman of the Yellowstone Ranch and John Dutton’s right-hand man. He’s fiercely loyal to John and would do anything for him—including getting his hands dirty in some pretty shady business dealings.

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Longpre

Monica is Kayce Dutton’s wife and a doctor at the reservation’s hospital. She loves her husband dearly but struggles with his violent tendencies. She also finds herself caught in the middle of the conflict between the Native Americans and the ranchers.

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton

Tate is John Dutton’s grandson and Beth’s son. He’s a troublemaker who constantly gets into fights at school. But despite all his mischievous antics, he’s a good kid deep down who just wants to make his parents proud.

Finn Little as Carter Nash

Carter Nash is Tate Dutton best friend who lives on the reservation with his mother Angela Blue Thunder Nash played by Julia Jones. Carter doesn’t have much but he makes up for it with his big heart. He befriends Tate even though their families are enemies.

Yellowstone is one of 2018’s hottest new shows, thanks in part to its talented cast of actors playing some equally talented characters. From Kevin Costner’s grizzled patriarch John Dutton to Finn Little’s lovable sidekick Carter Nash, there’s something for everyone on this show. And with Season 2 set to premiere soon, now is the perfect time to catch up on all things Yellowstone!

How to Watch Yellowstone Season 5:

Yellowstone is one of the most popular shows on television and fans are anxious to find out how to watch the new season. The good news is that there are a few different ways to watch.

One way to watch is by signing up for Peacock, which is a streaming service from NBCUniversal. Peacock offers a 7-day free trial, and after that it costs $4.99/month for the basic package or $9.99/month for the premium package. You can also add HBO Max for an additional $14.99/month.

Another way to watch is by finding someone who already has a subscription and borrowing their login information. This is called “password sharing” and it’s actually quite common. According to a recent study, 36% of millennials say they’ve shared passwords for streaming services.

Finally, you can wait until the season airs on television. Season 5 of Yellowstone will air on the Paramount Network. If you have a cable subscription, you can watch it on Paramount Network or you can stream it on ParamountNetwork.com with a cable login.

No matter how you choose to watch, you won’t want to miss an episode of Yellowstone! It’s one of the most popular shows on television for a reason.

Yellowstone Season 5 Trailer:

A Glimpse of what’s to come



The much-anticipated trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 is finally here, and it gives us a glimpse of what’s in store for the Dutton family. It seems that John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) has won the race for governor, but it’s clear that it won’t be an easy road ahead. as he doesn’t have any allies in the state government.

Jacki Weaver’s character Caroline Warner looks like she’s going to be a formidable opponent, and it seems that the Duttons will have to go to war with her in order to get things done. Jamie is back working for his father as a political advisor, but it’s unclear if their relationship is on good terms. Meanwhile, Beth is taking charge as chief of staff and she looks like she’s ready to do whatever it takes to get the job done – even if that means playing dirty.

The trailer promises a season full of drama, intrigue, and betrayal, and we can’t wait to see how everything plays out.

More than 14 million people watched Yellowstone Season 5 trailer in its first 24 hours of release

It’s been a long wait, but finally, the moment we’ve all been waiting for is almost here—Yellowstone Season 5 is almost upon us! If the new trailer is any indication, it’s going to be a massive hit. More than 14 million people watched the trailer in its first 24 hours of release, according to Deadline.

So what can we expect from the new season? Well, based on the trailer, it looks like there will be more drama than ever before. From what we can see, it looks like the Duttons will be facing off against some new enemies, as well as old ones that have come back to haunt them. We also get a glimpse of some of the beautiful scenery that we can expect from the new season.

Overall, it looks like Yellowstone Season 5 is going to be an action-packed ride that fans won’t want to miss. So mark your calendars and get ready for one of the most anticipated TV events of the year!

