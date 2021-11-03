Yuanhao Future CFO Luo Rong joins Baidu as CFO of Baidu Group

Baidu reported that the company issued a letter to all employees, announcing that Julius has officially joined Baidu today as the group’s chief financial officer (CFO), reporting to Baidu CEO Robin Li.

Former CFO Yu Zhengjun will rotate and serve as the chief strategy officer (CSO) of the group company.

Luo Rong received a double bachelor’s degree in management and economics from Peking University in 2004, a master’s degree in management from Tsinghua University in 2006, and a doctorate degree in management from Peking University in 2020. He has worked in companies such as Microsoft, Lenovo, and eLong. Since 2014, he has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Good Future Education Group.

Previously, Good Future issued an announcement announcing that Luo Rong would step down as the Chief Financial Officer of Good Future on October 29, 2021.