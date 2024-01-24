Ethereum Beats Bitcoin by 20%- Can it Outdo BTC in the Long Run

Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, has recently experienced a surge in price, outperforming Bitcoin by a significant margin. But can this bullish trend hold, and could Ethereum even flip Bitcoin in the long run? Here is a little insight into the factors driving this growth and what analysts are saying about the current trend.

Ethereum’s Rally- On-chain Activity and Anticipation Driving the Rise

Ethereum’s price jumped 20% between January 8th and 11th! This price jump can be attributed to multiple factors.

Increased on-chain activity – Despite a slight decrease in user numbers, Ethereum DApps saw a 41% gain in volume, depicting strong network activity. This growth was driven by leading platforms like Uniswap and Aave, thereby indicating continued demand for DeFi services.

Expectation of network upgrades – The upcoming Dencun hard fork aims to increase data availability, reduce costs for transactions, and possibly improve Ethereum’s scalability and efficiency.

Anticipation of Ethereum ETF- Bloomberg analysts predict a 70% chance of an Ethereum ETF approval by May, which could bring significant institutional investment into the asset. While there are speculations regarding this given the regulatory challenges, investors remain optimistic.

Can Ethereum Hold the $2,500 Support?

While some investors are concerned that Ethereum’s recent hike would be sustainable, several indicators suggest it might hold the $2,500 support. It is because, despite a dip in active addresses, Ethereum’s overall network usage continues to remain strong, which is an indication of an ongoing demand for its functionalities.

At the same time, Ethereum continues to attract a large pool of talented developers who are actively building and innovating on the platform and contributing to increasing its long-term potential. Moreover, Ethereum supports not just DeFi but also NFTs and other use cases and, hence, is considered to offer a bigger value proposition compared to Bitcoin, which primarily focuses on digital currency.

Analysts Predict Ethereum May Flip Bitcoin

The CEO of ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, who is generally known for her bullish stance on cryptocurrencies, believes Ethereum could outperform Bitcoin in the long term. Her optimism stems from several factors.

Firstly, we have Ethereum’s multifaceted role! Wood sees Ethereum as more than just a currency and regards it as a platform for a new, decentralized financial ecosystem, including DeFi, NFTs, and more. In addition, the transition to Proof-of-Stake could increase Ethereum’s scalability and energy efficiency and could lead to attracting wider adoption.

Meanwhile, a growing interest from institutional investors, particularly due to the potential ETF approvals, could provide significant support for Ethereum’s price.

Will Ethereum Dethrone Bitcoin and Shape the Future of Cryptocurrency?

While Ethereum’s future price movements remain uncertain, its recent performance and underlying basics paint a promising picture. The increased on-chain activity, upcoming network upgrades, and a growing institutional interest suggest that the momentum will continue.

Moreover, Cathie Wood’s prediction of a potential flip over Bitcoin further highlights Ethereum’s long-term potential as a versatile platform that will support a decentralized financial future. At the same time, volatility remains a concern in the cryptocurrency market, requiring investors to exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions.