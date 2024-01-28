Moon Week: A Fresh Start for Cryptocurrency Community Engagement

Scheduled for launch on January 29, 2024, Moon Week is an innovative initiative aimed at revitalizing interest and participation in governance proposals within the cryptocurrency community. This event marks a significant step in improving Moons and their role in community dynamics.
What is Moon Week?
Moon Week was conceived as a strategy to consolidate voting into a single week every month, thereby increasing engagement in governance proposals. With Moon governance restarting on Snapshot, the community is poised to enhance the utility and function of Moons.
Key Points:
Launch Date: January 29, 2024.
Objective: To consolidate governance voting and increase participation.
Eligibility for Voting: Moons held in self-hosted wallets.
Understanding Moon Governance and Polls
The governance system utilizes weighted straw polls on Snapshot, with recent results indicating significant community involvement.
Recent Poll Outcomes:
Restart Moon Distribution: Passed.
More Vote Weight to Newly Earned Moons: Failed to reach quorum.
Maintain Existing Reward Formula: Failed.
Upcoming Polls:
Legal Consultation Proposal: Spend $1,100 on legal consultation.
Event Pricing Increase: Propose a 50% increase in event pricing.
Community Assets and Proposal Rationale
Current Assets:
Cryptocurrency balances including ETH and MOON.
Digital assets like domains and social media accounts.
Physical assets such as servers and workflow tools.
Proposal Details:
Liquidate ARB to fund legal advisement for entity formation.
Manage assets and distributions through a DAO wrapper.
Community Involvement:
Seeking community approval and participation in the new entity.
Impact on the Ecosystem
Ecosystem Analysis:
Continuation of community token activities post-Reddit’s involvement.
Significant Moon burning on ecosystem activities.
State of Moons:
Abandonment of existing reward formula.
Future Moon distributions pending DAO establishment.
Timeline of Moons Since Reddit’s Involvement
A quick recap of significant dates concerning Moon’s journey:
|Date
|Event
|Oct 17, 2023
|Reddit announces sunsetting involvement in Moons.
|Nov 14, 2023
|Reddit burns all Moons, reducing the circulating supply.
|Nov 30, 2023
|Reddit renounces Moon Contract, ensuring decentralization.
|Jan 6, 2024
|First governance polls go live.
|Jan 29, 2024
|Scheduled return of Moon Week with governance polls.
User Engagement and Community Responses
The community has actively engaged in discussions regarding the future of Moons, with diverse opinions and perspectives shared on platforms like Telegram and Reddit. Key themes include the desire for decentralized governance, efficient asset management, and enhanced community participation.
Conclusion
Moon Week’s return represents a crucial milestone in the evolution of cryptocurrency community governance. It embodies the community’s resilience and adaptability, highlighting a collective effort to embrace decentralized decision-making and asset management. As the date approaches, the community braces for an exciting new chapter in the world of cryptocurrency governance and engagement.
Celine Brooks is a renowned journalist and author specializing in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. She holds a Master’s degree in Economics from Harvard University and is very passionate about Crypto. Celine regularly hosts webinars and workshops, sharing her insights and forecasts about the evolving digital currency landscape. She is also an active contributor to several leading financial and tech publications, where she breaks down complex crypto trends into understandable insights for everyday investors.