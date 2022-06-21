Rosa Salazar Net Worth, Biography Facts [Updated 2022]

Who Is Rosa Salazar?

Rosa Salazar is a Canadian-American Actress born on 16th July 1985. She is famous for her roles in the NBC series title Parenthood and American Horror story by FX Anthology series named Murder House.

She impressed the audience through her role in the movie Alita: Battle Angel and is renowned for her character in the famous series “brand new cherry flavor” and she was also a co-producer of it. She entered the world of acting in 2010 and has always have seen doing different yet interesting roles.

Rosa Salazar Biography

Full Name Rosa Bianca Salazar Age 36 Zodiac Sign Cancer Date Of Birth 16th July, 1985 Occupation Actress, Director, Writer, Voice Actor Started Her Career In 2010-till now Famous For Her role in Parenthood & American Horror Story Parents Luis Salazar (father) Marilynne Salazar (Mother) Siblings Not Known Marital Status Single Height 5’4 163cm Weight 54KG 119lbs Eye color Dark brown Body Measurements 33-24-34 Hair Color Dark brown Hobbies Boxing Cycling Friends Robert Luketic Nick Kroll Jessica Barden Favorite Book Between the world & me Complexion White

Rosa Salazar Early Life

Rosa Salazar was born in British Columbia, Canada on 16th July 1985. Her father’s name is Luis Salazar and her mother is Marilynne Salazar. Rosa’s father is Peruvian while her mother is a French-Canadian. She spends her early life in Washington DC where they live nearby Greenbelt Maryland.

Rosa went to Greenbelt middle school for primary education and then joined Eleanor Roosevelt high school located in Greenbelt. She used to participate in different theatre programs at high school and later joined Prince George’s Community college to study drama. Right after completing her sturdy in this community college, she joined Upright Citizens Brigade where she not only study drama but also practice performing, acting, and improvising.

Personal Life of Rosa Salazar

Rosa Salazar dated Isaac Hilleger when she was working on her project on college humor. However, recently the news of their separation has been roaming around but the reasons aren’t disclosed by both parties. And she’s single till now.

Rosa Salazar’s Career Life

At the age of 15, she worked in dominos, and later on her interest in acting develop then she enrolled herself in different theatre programs at high school

She also worked as a delivery girl for multiple food brands in Brooklyn

Rosa also worked as a bartender and started her blog side by side titled The Sargasm which no longer exists

She also enrolled herself in the comedy production for humor college

Her acting career starts when she moved to Manhattan New York

She also works as a voice actor for different projects including Undone TV series, Big mouth tv series, batman Arkham origins video game, EPIC (2013), China IL TV series

After moving to new York Rosa enrolled herself in different Collegehumor sketches

In 2009, she appeared in a debut movie titled Jamesy Boy as Crystal

Right after that debut, she starred in two hit TV series Parenthood & murder house (2011-2012)

In 2015, Miss Salazar has done different sequels including The Divergent Series where she plays the role of Lynn, and Brenda in The Scorch Trials:Maze Runner

In 2016, she created a short film titled Good Crazy, she was a director and an actress in this movie

In 2018, Rosa got the offer to reprise her role as Brenda in Maza Runner: The Death cure and she brilliantly performed it

She starred in Alita: Battle Angel and made her debut through this movie in 2019

In the same year 2019, she also announced that she’ll be appearing in Netflix horror drama named Brand New Cherry flavor which was released on 13th August 2021

Rosa Salazar’s Movies:

Movies Role Year Pink Skies Ahead Addie Battle Angel Altia 2019 Bird Box Lucy 2018 The Kindergarten Teacher Becca 2018 Chips Ava Parez 2017 Submerged Amanda 2016 Good crazy Rosa 2016 Maze Runner: The Scrotch Trials Brenda 2015 Night Owls Madeline 2015 Wrestling isn’t wrestling (documentary) Girl Watching 2015 The divergent Series:Insurgent Lynn 2015 Brand New Cherry Lisa Nova Star Trek Captain Lynne 2019 Undone Alma 2019 Man Seeking Woman Rosa 2016

Rosa Salazar Big Achievements

She won the best actress award for her excellent performance in Alita

She received a breakthrough achievement award in 2015 for her performance in Night Owls

Her short movie Good Crazy was nominated in 2016 at the film festival Sundance

In 2015, she received an award of best actress for her role in the movie Night Owls

Controversies of Rosa Salazar:

Since Rosa always works in a good manner and never involved herself in any kind of publicity stunts, controversy, or other issues.

Rosa Salazar Net Worth

Rosa Salazar is a Canadian actress who has a net worth of $4 million.

$4 million

Salary

Not Known

Rosa Salazar Social Media Links

TVLine: Rosa Salazar, who previously recurred as Adriana during Season 1 of B Positive · Have a good week everyone! #TheChariot.

#RosaSalazar‘s leather rose jacket in #Chariot. Clearly the filmmakers are Cult of Rosalita members too. All her scenes are great even if you don’t …

Rosa Salazar, Actress: Alita: Battle Angel. Rosa Bianca Salazar is an American born actress. She was born in Washington D.C. to a French mother and Peruvian …

Actress: Undone Alma Winograd-Diaz (2019-2…

Height: 5′ 4″ (1.63 m)

Producer: Undone (2019-2022)

Archive footage: E-penser (2019)

‎Biography · ‎Photo Gallery · ‎Rosa Salazar in Maze Runner · ‎Filmography

Rosa Bianca Salazar is a Canadian-American actress. She had roles in the NBC series Parenthood (2011–2012) and the FX anthology series American Horror …

Years active: 2010–present

Born: Rosa Bianca Salazar; July 16, 1985 (age …

Occupation: Actress

‎Brand New Cherry Flavor · ‎Chariot (film) · ‎The Kindergarten Teacher

FAQS

What is the ethnicity of Rosa Salazar?

Rosa was born in British Columbia on 16th July 1985. Her mother is French Canadian while her father is Peruvian. She grew up and spend her early life till high school in Greenbelt, Maryland.

What is the relationship status of rosa Salazar?

She is currently single

How old was Brenda in Maza Runner

She was 17-19 years old while doing this project.

What is the age of Rosa Salazar?

Rosa Salazar Age is 36 years old (July 16, 1985)