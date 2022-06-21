Rosa Salazar Net Worth, Biography Facts [Updated 2022]

Rosa Salazar is a Canadian-American Actress born on 16th July 1985. She is famous for her roles in the NBC series title Parenthood and American Horror story by FX Anthology series named Murder House.
She impressed the audience through her role in the movie Alita: Battle Angel and is renowned for her character in the famous series “brand new cherry flavor” and she was also a co-producer of it. She entered the world of acting in 2010 and has always have seen doing different yet interesting roles.
|Full Name
|Rosa Bianca Salazar
|Age
|36
|Zodiac Sign
|Cancer
|Date Of Birth
|16th July, 1985
|Occupation
|Actress, Director, Writer, Voice Actor
|Started Her Career In
|2010-till now
|Famous For
|Her role in Parenthood & American Horror Story
|Parents
|Luis Salazar (father)
Marilynne Salazar (Mother)
|Siblings
|Not Known
|Marital Status
|Single
|Height
|5’4
163cm
|Weight
|54KG
119lbs
|Eye color
|Dark brown
|Body Measurements
|33-24-34
|Hair Color
|Dark brown
|Hobbies
|Boxing
Cycling
|Friends
|Robert Luketic
Nick Kroll
Jessica Barden
|Favorite Book
|Between the world & me
|Complexion
|White
Rosa Salazar was born in British Columbia, Canada on 16th July 1985. Her father’s name is Luis Salazar and her mother is Marilynne Salazar. Rosa’s father is Peruvian while her mother is a French-Canadian. She spends her early life in Washington DC where they live nearby Greenbelt Maryland.
Rosa went to Greenbelt middle school for primary education and then joined Eleanor Roosevelt high school located in Greenbelt. She used to participate in different theatre programs at high school and later joined Prince George’s Community college to study drama. Right after completing her sturdy in this community college, she joined Upright Citizens Brigade where she not only study drama but also practice performing, acting, and improvising.
Rosa Salazar dated Isaac Hilleger when she was working on her project on college humor. However, recently the news of their separation has been roaming around but the reasons aren’t disclosed by both parties. And she’s single till now.
|Movies
|Role
|Year
|Pink Skies Ahead
|Addie
|Battle Angel
|Altia
|2019
|Bird Box
|Lucy
|2018
|The Kindergarten Teacher
|Becca
|2018
|Chips
|Ava Parez
|2017
|Submerged
|Amanda
|2016
|Good crazy
|Rosa
|2016
|Maze Runner: The Scrotch Trials
|Brenda
|2015
|Night Owls
|Madeline
|2015
|Wrestling isn’t wrestling (documentary)
|Girl Watching
|2015
|The divergent Series:Insurgent
|Lynn
|2015
|Brand New Cherry
|Lisa Nova
|Star Trek
|Captain Lynne
|2019
|Undone
|Alma
|2019
|Man Seeking Woman
|Rosa
|2016
Since Rosa always works in a good manner and never involved herself in any kind of publicity stunts, controversy, or other issues.
Rosa Salazar is a Canadian actress who has a net worth of $4 million.
$4 million
Not Known
Rosa was born in British Columbia on 16th July 1985. Her mother is French Canadian while her father is Peruvian. She grew up and spend her early life till high school in Greenbelt, Maryland.
She is currently single
She was 17-19 years old while doing this project.
Rosa Salazar Age is 36 years old (July 16, 1985)
