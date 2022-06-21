Home Rosa Salazar Net Worth, Biography Facts [Updated 2022]
Net Worth

Rosa Salazar Net Worth, Biography Facts [Updated 2022]

Who Is Rosa Salazar?

Rosa Salazar is a Canadian-American Actress born on 16th July 1985. She is famous for her roles in the NBC series title Parenthood and American Horror story by FX Anthology series named Murder House.

She impressed the audience through her role in the movie Alita: Battle Angel and is renowned for her character in the famous series “brand new cherry flavor” and she was also a co-producer of it. She entered the world of acting in 2010 and has always have seen doing different yet interesting roles.

Rosa Salazar Biography

Full Name Rosa Bianca Salazar
Age 36
Zodiac Sign Cancer
Date Of Birth 16th July, 1985
Occupation Actress, Director, Writer, Voice Actor
Started Her Career In 2010-till now
Famous For Her role in Parenthood & American Horror Story
Parents Luis Salazar (father)

Marilynne Salazar (Mother)
Siblings Not Known
Marital Status Single
Height 5’4

163cm
Weight 54KG

119lbs
Eye color Dark brown
Body Measurements 33-24-34
Hair Color Dark brown
Hobbies Boxing

Cycling
Friends Robert Luketic

Nick Kroll

Jessica Barden
Favorite Book

 

 Between the world & me
Complexion White

 

Rosa Salazar Early Life

Rosa Salazar was born in British Columbia, Canada on 16th July 1985. Her father’s name is Luis Salazar and her mother is Marilynne Salazar. Rosa’s father is Peruvian while her mother is a French-Canadian. She spends her early life in Washington DC where they live nearby Greenbelt Maryland.

Rosa went to Greenbelt middle school for primary education and then joined Eleanor Roosevelt high school located in Greenbelt. She used to participate in different theatre programs at high school and later joined Prince George’s Community college to study drama. Right after completing her sturdy in this community college, she joined Upright Citizens Brigade where she not only study drama but also practice performing, acting, and improvising.

Personal Life of Rosa Salazar

Rosa Salazar dated Isaac Hilleger when she was working on her project on college humor. However, recently the news of their separation has been roaming around but the reasons aren’t disclosed by both parties. And she’s single till now.

Rosa Salazar’s Career Life

  • At the age of 15, she worked in dominos, and later on her interest in acting develop then she enrolled herself in different theatre programs at high school
  • She also worked as a delivery girl for multiple food brands in Brooklyn
  • Rosa also worked as a bartender and started her blog side by side titled The Sargasm which no longer exists
  • She also enrolled herself in the comedy production for humor college
  • Her acting career starts when she moved to Manhattan New York
  • She also works as a voice actor for different projects including Undone TV series, Big mouth tv series, batman Arkham origins video game, EPIC (2013), China IL TV series
  • After moving to new York Rosa enrolled herself in different Collegehumor sketches
  • In 2009, she appeared in a debut movie titled Jamesy Boy as Crystal
  • Right after that debut, she starred in two hit TV series Parenthood & murder house (2011-2012)
  • In 2015, Miss Salazar has done different sequels including The Divergent Series where she plays the role of Lynn, and Brenda in The Scorch Trials:Maze Runner
  • In 2016, she created a short film titled Good Crazy, she was a director and an actress in this movie
  • In 2018, Rosa got the offer to reprise her role as Brenda in Maza Runner: The Death cure and she brilliantly performed it
  • She starred in Alita: Battle Angel and made her debut through this movie in 2019
  • In the same year 2019, she also announced that she’ll be appearing in Netflix horror drama named Brand New Cherry flavor which was released on 13th August 2021

Rosa Salazar’s Movies:

Movies Role Year
Pink Skies Ahead Addie
Battle Angel Altia 2019
Bird Box Lucy 2018
The Kindergarten Teacher Becca 2018
Chips Ava Parez 2017
Submerged Amanda 2016
Good crazy Rosa 2016
Maze Runner: The Scrotch Trials Brenda 2015
Night Owls Madeline 2015
Wrestling isn’t wrestling (documentary) Girl Watching 2015
The divergent Series:Insurgent Lynn 2015
Brand New Cherry Lisa Nova
Star Trek Captain Lynne 2019
Undone Alma 2019
Man Seeking Woman Rosa 2016

 

Rosa Salazar Big Achievements

  • She won the best actress award for her excellent performance in Alita
  • She received a breakthrough achievement award in 2015 for her performance in Night Owls
  • Her short movie Good Crazy was nominated in 2016 at the film festival Sundance
  • In 2015, she received an award of best actress for her role in the movie Night Owls

Controversies of Rosa Salazar:

Since Rosa always works in a good manner and never involved herself in any kind of publicity stunts, controversy, or other issues.

Rosa Salazar Net Worth

Rosa Salazar is a Canadian actress who has a net worth of $4 million.

$4 million

Salary

Not Known

Rosa Salazar Social Media Links

Rosa Salazar Brasil (@rosasalazarbr) • Instagram photos and …

TVLine: Rosa Salazar, who previously recurred as Adriana during Season 1 of B Positive · Have a good week everyone! #TheChariot.

Rosa Salazar Brasil (@RosaSalazarBr) / Twitter

#RosaSalazar‘s leather rose jacket in #Chariot. Clearly the filmmakers are Cult of Rosalita members too. All her scenes are great even if you don’t …

Rosa Salazar – IMDb

Rosa Salazar, Actress: Alita: Battle Angel. Rosa Bianca Salazar is an American born actress. She was born in Washington D.C. to a French mother and Peruvian …

Actress: Undone Alma Winograd-Diaz (2019-2…

Height: 5′ 4″ (1.63 m)

Producer: Undone (2019-2022)

Archive footage: E-penser (2019)

Biography · ‎Photo Gallery · ‎Rosa Salazar in Maze Runner · ‎Filmography

Rosa Salazar – Wikipedia

Rosa Bianca Salazar is a Canadian-American actress. She had roles in the NBC series Parenthood (2011–2012) and the FX anthology series American Horror …

Years active: 2010–present

Born: Rosa Bianca Salazar; July 16, 1985 (age …

Occupation: Actress

Brand New Cherry Flavor · ‎Chariot (film) · ‎The Kindergarten Teacher

FAQS

What is the ethnicity of Rosa Salazar?

Rosa was born in British Columbia on 16th July 1985. Her mother is French Canadian while her father is Peruvian. She grew up and spend her early life till high school in Greenbelt, Maryland.

What is the relationship status of rosa Salazar?

She is currently single

How old was Brenda in Maza Runner

She was 17-19 years old while doing this project.

What is the age of Rosa Salazar?

Rosa Salazar Age is 36 years old (July 16, 1985)

George Patterson is a reporter for net worth news and update. He also covers entertainment news, with a focus on up-and-coming stars in the industry. George is always on the lookout for new and exciting stories to share with his readers.

Leave a Comment
Share
Published by
George Patterson
Tags: Rosa Salazar
3 days ago

Recent Posts

Monet Mazur Net Worth and Bio 2022! [Early Personal & Career Life]

Who Is Monet Mazur? Money Mazur is a daughter of Ruby Mazur famous for creating…

5 days ago

Jamie Chua Net Worth, Biography [Updated 2022]

Who Is Jamie Chua Jamie Chua is a famous influencer from Singapore who get famous…

5 days ago

Noah Munck Net worth, Bio, Achievements [Updated 2022]

Noah Munck is the producer, American actor, and YouTuber famous for his role as Gibby…

1 week ago

Ursula Corbero Net worth 2022! [Bio, Career, Achimenes & Salary]

Who Is Ursula Corbero? Ursula Corbero is a famous Spanish actress born on 11th August…

1 week ago

Drake Net Worth [Updated May 2022]

What is Drake Net Worth? Drake Net Worth: $250 Million Net Worth: $250 Million Salary:…

2 weeks ago

Cole Hauser Net Worth and Salary: The Famous American Actor

Cole Hauser is a famous American actor who has starred in many films. His net…

3 weeks ago

This website uses cookies.