Shakira, 45, went to the film festival in thigh-flashing clothes: the two-child star is in bomb form

Shakira was invited to screen the film Elvis, so she also walked through the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

The singer decided to show her hotter side so she hid in a thigh-flashing evening, which nicely highlighted her slender figure.

Shakira at the Cannes Film Festival

The 45-year-old singer posed for photographers in one of the sexy creations of the Mônot fashion house, choosing the classic black color.

The clothing brand was founded in 2019 by Lebanese-born fashion designer Eli Mizrahi.

In recent years, celebrities such as Halle Berry, Alessandra Ambrosio or Demi Moore have been hiding in the designer’s creations.

Shakira chose Chopard jewelry as an accessory, not overdoing it, just pulling on a necklace and a ring. On her Instagram page, she received more than 700,000 likes for the photos she uploaded from her set, and many praised how sexy she was.

The two-child star is in the form of a bomb, thanks to careful attention, Marie Claire wrote. He prefers foods rich in protein and also pays attention to quantity. Fish and salad are often on his plate, sometimes he doesn’t say no to snacks, one of his favorites is dark chocolate.

When it comes to movement, he strives for variety, strengthens and swims alongside dance, and is a believer in high-intensity interval training. He trains six times a week to keep fit.

Although Shakira and Piqué also rarely post about the boys, we’ve collected a few photos of them recently. We can safely say that the star couple founded a beautiful family. In our compilation you can see how big Milan and Sasha are already.