Terraform Labs Seeks Refuge in Bankruptcy- Looking for a Lifeline from the SEC

Terraform Labs, the company behind the once-mighty TerraUSD stablecoin, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to the company, this seemingly drastic move aims not at closing shop, but at securing a key advantage in its ongoing legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Without bankruptcy protection, the Debtor would not be able to stay in business, save money for its creditors, and protect what others have invested in the company. Here is an insight into the story.

Terraform Facing the Music

In February 2023, the SEC landed a heavy blow on Terraform Labs and its then-CEO Do Kwon. They accused the company of orchestrating a multi-billion dollar crypto asset securities fraud that involved TerraUSD (UST) and its sister cryptocurrency Luna (LUNA). This accusation, if proven true, could lead to hefty fines and possibly even criminal charges.

The Bankruptcy Filing

Fast forward to January 2024, and Terraform Labs pulls a surprise maneuver: filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy! This legal process provides companies with breathing room from creditors and, importantly, for Terraform Labs. It allows them to appeal the SEC’s judgment without first putting up a massive surety bond.

If Terraform Labs wins its appeal, the SEC’s case against them may crumble. Not only would they be able to avoid potential fines and legal woes, but it could also pave the way for a financial comeback. A successful appeal would essentially remove the single largest claim against the Debtor, as Terraform Labs’ CEO Chris Amani puts it, thereby possibly benefiting both the company and its creditors.

On the other hand, if they lose the lawsuit and do not have Chapter 11 protection, the company would probably have to liquidate everything it owns to pay its debts. This would mean shutting down completely, leaving employees jobless, and creditors potentially getting back only a fraction of what they are owed.

The Core of the Controversy

So, what is the root of the dispute? The SEC argues that UST and LUNA were essentially unregistered securities, while Terraform Labs counters that they are simply cryptocurrencies and fall outside the SEC’s jurisdiction. This technical legal debate will ultimately determine whether Terraform Labs’ actions constituted fraud or not.

While the bankruptcy filing serves as a strategic move in the SEC lawsuit, it also comes amidst wider turmoil for Terraform Labs. The company’s ecosystem collapsed dramatically in May 2022 and wiped out billions of dollars in investor wealth in the process. Meanwhile, former CEO Do Kwon remains entangled in extradition proceedings after his arrest in Montenegro and faces potential jail time in both the United States and South Korea.

An Uncertain Future

The road ahead for Terraform Labs remains uncertain. The bankruptcy process itself is complex and unpredictable, and the outcome of the SEC lawsuit hangs in the balance. Nonetheless, this bold maneuver highlights the complex interplay between traditional financial regulations and the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrency. Whether it proves a winning strategy or a desperate last stand, Terraform Labs’ bankruptcy filing is sure to keep us watching with bated breath.

https://www.theblock.co/post/275292/terraform-labs-says-bankruptcy-helps-afford-appeal-against-secs-fraud-lawsuit

https://cointelegraph.com/news/sec-to-dismiss-debt-box-case-amid-sanctions-threat





