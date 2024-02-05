Due Diligence Slows Down Bitcoin ETF Hype

The highly anticipated arrival of Bitcoin ETFs (exchange-traded funds) in the US might not be as explosive as initially expected. Major trading platforms like LPL Financial, which is overseeing billions of dollars in assets, are taking their time to carefully examine these new investment vehicles before making them available to their clients.

This due diligence process involves a thorough analysis of risks and opportunities and is creating a temporary slowdown in widespread adoption. This cautious approach is aimed to mitigate potential risks and ensure suitability for investors. This may also be an indication that initial expectations for widespread adoption might need to be adjusted, with a slower and more gradual integration possible.

What is Due Diligence, and why is it Significant?

Imagine you are about to buy a new gadget. Before splurging, you would likely read reviews, compare prices, and consider potential drawbacks. That is essentially what due diligence is in the financial world. It is a cautious approach where professionals carefully research an investment before recommending it to others. This may include checking the facts, understanding the risks and potential rewards, and ensuring everything is legitimate before committing money.

In the case of Bitcoin ETFs, LPL Financial and other major players are taking a close look at several factors. These include

Performance – How are these ETFs actually performing in the market? Are they attracting enough interest from investors to remain sustainable?

Closure risk – What happens if an ETF fails to gather enough assets? Could it be shut down, leaving investors disappointed and facing potential losses?

Cost and complexity – Are there any operational hurdles or additional costs associated with offering these ETFs to clients?

LPL Financial aims to complete its due diligence within three months. This cautious approach reflects their focus on understanding the responsibility and accountability in ensuring the products they offer are suitable for their clients and are in accordance with their long-term investment goals.

A Slower Start Than Predicted?

The initial hype surrounding Bitcoin ETFs might have overestimated their immediate impact. Analysts like James Seyffart from Bloomberg predict slower adoption than initially anticipated. He suggests factors like:

Institutional hurdles- Large institutions and platforms often have strict guidelines for the financial products they offer. Bitcoin ETFs might need to undergo additional scrutiny before making it onto their approved lists.

Realistic expectations- Comparing Bitcoin ETFs to established gold ETFs indicates a potential gap. While gold ETFs hold around $100 billion in assets, Bitcoin ETFs might take longer to reach similar levels.

Current Scenario and Future Outlook

As of January 31st, 2024, the existing Bitcoin ETFs collectively hold approximately 656,421 BTC, valued at nearly $27 billion. Although this represents a slight increase from their initial holdings, their performance has been impacted by outflows from other Bitcoin investment vehicles.

The future of Bitcoin ETFs remains uncertain. While the initial excitement might have been tempered by due diligence, their long-term impact on the cryptocurrency market is still unfolding. As with any investment, careful research and understanding the risks involved are vital before making any decisions.

