FTX Bankruptcy- Concerns Arise over Legal Fees and Scrapped Relaunch Plans

The recent development surrounding the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX continues to raise eyebrows, with questions swirling about the scrapped relaunch plan and the hefty fees accrued by its legal team. Here are some key highlights:

Former SEC official John Reed Stark has criticized the FTX bankruptcy process and referred to it as a highway robbery due to high legal fees.

Recently, plans to relaunch FTX under Chapter 11 were scrapped, which led to questions about their true purpose and potential benefit.

Legal fees exceeding an amount of $200 million raise concerns about their justification and the overall value delivered.

Former SEC Official Sounds Alarm over Legal Profits

John Reed Stark, a former official at the US Securities and Exchange Commission, has voiced strong criticism of the FTX bankruptcy process, particularly regarding the legal fees. He took to social media to describe the entire plan as a highway robbery of highway robbers and suggested that it mainly benefited the legal team involved.

Stark argues that the substantial fees charged, exceeding $200 million since November 2022, are quite excessive and raise ethical concerns. He questions whether the restructuring efforts were genuinely aimed at reviving FTX or simply served to enrich the lawyers involved in the issue.

Scrapped Relaunch Plan Fuels Suspicions

Adding to the controversy, initial plans to relaunch FTX under Chapter 11 bankruptcy were abruptly abandoned. This fueled speculation that the relaunch might have been merely a ploy to justify further legal fees and offered very little chance of actual revival.

Stark, who had previously expressed doubts about the feasibility of the relaunch, sees this development as further confirmation of his suspicions. He equated the proposed restructuring to reviving notorious criminal organizations, stressing the inherent questionability of the entire undertaking.

High Costs and Unclear Outcomes

Reports indicate that the legal team handling the FTX bankruptcy has charged exorbitant hourly rates, with an average of around $1,800 per hour, while the earnings of some senior partners have reached even $2,375. These fees have translated to daily bills exceeding $1.5 million in amount at times, with the total accumulating to nearly $250 million by November 2023.

The substantial costs raise questions about the value delivered for this expenditure. With the relaunch plans scrapped and FTX seemingly headed for Chapter 7 liquidation, concerns have come out regarding the effectiveness of the legal efforts and the ultimate benefits to creditors and affected users.

Transparency and Accountability Urged

Given the situation, there have been calls for transparency and accountability urging a focus on maximizing recoveries for creditors and users.

Stark’s criticism shed light on the need for greater transparency and accountability in the FTX bankruptcy process. Stakeholders deserve clear explanations about the rationale behind the scrapped relaunch, the justification for the legal fees, and the overall goals and potential outcomes of the ongoing proceedings.

As the case progresses, ensuring fairness and maximizing recoveries for creditors and users must remain the top priority. Addressing the concerns raised by experts like Stark is vital to restoring trust and confidence in the handling of this complex and high-profile bankruptcy case.

https://coinmarketcap.com/community/articles/65bf846e7f3a265fd880691a/

https://cointelegraph.com/news/ftx-scrapped-relaunch-raises-alarm-on-legal-team-profits





