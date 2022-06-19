Home Jamie Chua Net Worth, Biography [Updated 2022]
Net Worth

Jamie Chua Net Worth, Biography [Updated 2022]

Who Is Jamie Chua

Jamie Chua is a famous influencer from Singapore who get famous after getting millions of followers on social sites. In 2020, she got more than 1 million followers on Instagram and almost 530,000 Youtube subscribers. Moreover, she also has a TikTok account with 250,000 followers.

Jamie Chua Biography

Full Name Jamie Chua
Age 49
Zodiac Sign Scorpio
Date Of Birth 24th oct 1975
Occupation Influencer

Former air hostess in Singapore airlines
Started Her Career In At age of 15 as a model
Famous For Modeling socializing
Parents Name not known
Siblings 3 siblings name not known
Marital Status divorced
Height 5 feet 6 inch
Weight 54 kg
Eye color black
Body Measurements 34-27-35
Hair Color black
Hobbies Swimming modeling
Favorite Food Matcha vegies nuts and mocha waffles
Favorite Actor

 

 Jackie chan
Favorite Actress Jeanette Aw

 

Jamie Chua Early Life

Jamie Chua was born on 24th October 1975 in Singapore. Her father was a traveler while her mother was a housewife. She has 3 siblings and Jamie was the elder one home among them. During her early life, her family wasn’t financially stable and struggled a lot.

However, with time she made herself socially active and become famous through social media sites. She completed her studies at CHIJ (Toa Payoh) and then started modeling to get the bread and butter for her family.

Jamie Chua’s Personal Life

During her job as an air hostess at Singapore Airlines, she met Nurdian Cuaca. She was Blessed with a son Cleveland in 1995 and a daughter Calista in 1998. Later on, they both parted ways in 2011 due to some unknown reasons. Currently, she is in a relationship with Terence Kon since 2014.

Jamie Career Life

  • At the age of 15, Jamie started modeling and considered it the best-paying job for a student during spare time. After a few years, she enrolled herself at Mannequin studio to become a certified yet professional model officially. However, the admission to the mannequin studio was for $800 and due to financial issues her parents initially reject it as for them this was a waste of money. Although later on, they give her the loan and permission too.
  • After stepping into the world of modeling officially she started spending most of her time modeling for different photoshoots and advertisements plus auditioning. After a few months, she earned enough to pay back the loan to her parents.
  • At 17 years of age, she joined Singapore airlines and become an air stewardess. She stayed there for 3 years where she met her future husband.
  • However right after she married Nurdian Cuaca Jamie left her job since her husband was a millionaire so her financial issues become resolved.
  • She opened her retail shop in 2007 located at the Hilton hotel shopping gallery.
  • In 2014 she also started a platform named the closest raider with her business partner Sharon tang. The main purpose of that platform was to provide an online platform to the people who required new homes for their branded or designer items. With time, the platform earned great popularity and within a month her business page gained 13000 followers on Instagram. However, the company has been closed in January 2022.
  • In 2015, Jamie launched a skincare company Luminious 1 with Sharon Tang. Her company aimed to provide skin care items of high quality at affordable rates. However, in 2020 the official website and social media page of her skincare brand became inactive all of sudden.
  • She already started a company name Cloud 9 lifestyle opened in 2016 where she started selling Monolo Blahnik shoes as the company was the using D league franchise.
  • In 2016, after her divorce, she made different social media accounts and uploaded her wardrobe tour video which went viral in no time. Now, that video has already gotten six million views.
  • She started creating different attractive content on her social media accounts including Instagram and youtube. Jamie shared her lifestyle, unboxing videos of different luxury items and some high-end traveling vlogs too.
  • In 2018, 2019 Jamie earned enough to purchase 10,000 square feet house with her family and dogs too.

Big achievements of Jamie Chua

  • 2014: The closest raider by Jamie Chua
  • 2006 to 2011: Cloud 9 Lifestyle by Jamie Chua
  • 2015: Luminous 1 by Jamie Chua
  • 2021: NFT series launch by Jamie Chua

Controversies of Jamie Chua:

  • In 2010 Feb, Jamie Chua got divorced from her husband after 15 years. She didn’t mention any clear reason for her divorce and she demanded $450.000 monthly from Cacua as alimony.
  • However, during the divorce procedure Cacua has canceled all the payments and facilities he gave to her but also transfer her $3.2 million. She froze all the assets of her husband and her lawyers asked Cacua to divide the property equally between Jamie and her sister.
  • In 2011, the dispute became ceased and the ban on the Cauca’s property was lifted back. Moreover, the final terms of the settlement between both parties were not disclosed.

Jamie Chua Net Worth

Jamie Chua Net Worth is estimated at more than $50 million as of 2022.

Salary

Not known

FAQS

How did Jamie Chua become famous?

She became famous through her social media accounts and earned a lot of money too. However, the brands she opened also gave her huge profits. Currently, she is one of the biggest influencers and the owner of over 200 Hermes Birkin Bags.

Who is Jamie Chua’s current partner?

Currently, she is in a relationship with Terence Koh.

Who was the husband of Jamie Chua?

She married Nurdian Cucua till 2011 and then they parted their ways.

 

Social Media Latest Updated Sources:

Jamie Chua 蔡欣颖 (@ec24m) • Instagram photos and videos

Jamie Chua. Entrepreneur. ✰ ᴍᴇᴅɪᴀ.ᴊᴀᴍɪᴇᴄʜᴜᴀ@ɢᴍᴀɪʟ.ᴄᴏᴍ ❤︎ 31 Million YouTube views and counting ✰ Tik Tok➟ @iamjamiechua

 

Jamie Chua – Wiki.sg

 

Jamie Chua (born 1975) is a Singaporean socialite and online personality. As of 2020, she has over a million followers on Instagram and close to 530,000 …

Background · ‎Personal life · ‎Businesses · ‎Luminous1 by Jamie Chua…

PREVIE16:20

FULL HOUSE TOUR (MY TEMPORARY HOME) | JAMIE CHUA

 

MY FINAL HOUSE TOUR *NOT CLICKBAIT* | JAMIE CHUA


Jamie Chua – YouTube

https://www.youtube.com › jamiechuachannel › videos

 

 

Jamie Chua is currently exploring the wonders of YouTube after successfully working her magic on Instagram and Facebook. Like, comment and subscribe to this …

Jamie Chua | Facebook

 

Jamie Chua Facts That Will Truly Blow Your Mind!

https://sg.theasianparent.com › Fashion

 

Meet Jamie Chua. The Singapore Airlines stewardess who married Indonesian multi-millionaire Nurdian Cuaca. The woman who demanded $450,000 a month in …

How a Flight Attendant Hustled Her Way to Become …

https://nextshark.com › Lifestyle

 

20-Apr-2022 — Jamie Chua is one of the Rich Kids of Singapore, despite being a 42-year-old Indonesian-Chinese mother of two teens.


S’porean socialite Jamie Chua finally drops house tour video …

https://mothership.sg › 2022/04 › jamie-chua-house-tou…

 

19-Apr-2022 — The 47-year-old also shared some details about her new home in the video. Home for 13 years. Image via Jamie Chua’s YouTube video. Chua lived …


Jamie Chua – People Ops Lead – HEPMIL Media Group

https://sg.linkedin.com › jamie-chua-hr

 

Singapore · People Ops Lead · HEPMIL Media Group

View Jamie Chua’s profile on LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional community. Jamie has 3 jobs listed on their profile. See the complete profile on …

 

Jamie Chua (@iamjamiechua) Official TikTok

Jamie Chua (@iamjamiechua) on TikTok | 2.4M Likes. 262K Fans. Jamie Chua Entrepreneur IG @ec24m.

 

George Patterson is a reporter for net worth news and update. He also covers entertainment news, with a focus on up-and-coming stars in the industry. George is always on the lookout for new and exciting stories to share with his readers.

Leave a Comment
Share
Published by
George Patterson
Tags: Jamie ChuaJamie Chua Net Worth
20 mins ago

Recent Posts

Monet Mazur Net Worth and Bio 2022! [Early Personal & Career Life]

Who Is Monet Mazur? Money Mazur is a daughter of Ruby Mazur famous for creating…

10 mins ago

Noah Munck Net worth, Bio, Achievements [Updated 2022]

Noah Munck is the producer, American actor, and YouTuber famous for his role as Gibby…

3 days ago

Ursula Corbero Net worth 2022! [Bio, Career, Achimenes & Salary]

Who Is Ursula Corbero? Ursula Corbero is a famous Spanish actress born on 11th August…

4 days ago

Drake Net Worth [Updated May 2022]

What is Drake Net Worth? Drake Net Worth: $250 Million Net Worth: $250 Million Salary:…

2 weeks ago

Cole Hauser Net Worth and Salary: The Famous American Actor

Cole Hauser is a famous American actor who has starred in many films. His net…

2 weeks ago

3 Ways to De-Stress at Home

It is a fact that people must become experts in juggling a myriad of tasks.…

2 weeks ago

This website uses cookies.