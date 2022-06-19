Jamie Chua Net Worth, Biography [Updated 2022]

Jamie Chua is a famous influencer from Singapore who get famous after getting millions of followers on social sites. In 2020, she got more than 1 million followers on Instagram and almost 530,000 Youtube subscribers. Moreover, she also has a TikTok account with 250,000 followers.
|Full Name
|Jamie Chua
|Age
|49
|Zodiac Sign
|Scorpio
|Date Of Birth
|24th oct 1975
|Occupation
|Influencer
Former air hostess in Singapore airlines
|Started Her Career In
|At age of 15 as a model
|Famous For
|Modeling socializing
|Parents
|Name not known
|Siblings
|3 siblings name not known
|Marital Status
|divorced
|Height
|5 feet 6 inch
|Weight
|54 kg
|Eye color
|black
|Body Measurements
|34-27-35
|Hair Color
|black
|Hobbies
|Swimming modeling
|Favorite Food
|Matcha vegies nuts and mocha waffles
|Favorite Actor
|Jackie chan
|Favorite Actress
|Jeanette Aw
Jamie Chua was born on 24th October 1975 in Singapore. Her father was a traveler while her mother was a housewife. She has 3 siblings and Jamie was the elder one home among them. During her early life, her family wasn’t financially stable and struggled a lot.
However, with time she made herself socially active and become famous through social media sites. She completed her studies at CHIJ (Toa Payoh) and then started modeling to get the bread and butter for her family.
During her job as an air hostess at Singapore Airlines, she met Nurdian Cuaca. She was Blessed with a son Cleveland in 1995 and a daughter Calista in 1998. Later on, they both parted ways in 2011 due to some unknown reasons. Currently, she is in a relationship with Terence Kon since 2014.
Jamie Chua Net Worth is estimated at more than $50 million as of 2022.
Not known
She became famous through her social media accounts and earned a lot of money too. However, the brands she opened also gave her huge profits. Currently, she is one of the biggest influencers and the owner of over 200 Hermes Birkin Bags.
Currently, she is in a relationship with Terence Koh.
She married Nurdian Cucua till 2011 and then they parted their ways.
Jamie Chua 蔡欣颖 (@ec24m) • Instagram photos and videos
Jamie Chua. Entrepreneur. ✰ ᴍᴇᴅɪᴀ.ᴊᴀᴍɪᴇᴄʜᴜᴀ@ɢᴍᴀɪʟ.ᴄᴏᴍ ❤︎ 31 Million YouTube views and counting ✰ Tik Tok➟ @iamjamiechua
Jamie Chua (born 1975) is a Singaporean socialite and online personality. As of 2020, she has over a million followers on Instagram and close to 530,000 …
Background · Personal life · Businesses · Luminous1 by Jamie Chua…
FULL HOUSE TOUR (MY TEMPORARY HOME) | JAMIE CHUA
MY FINAL HOUSE TOUR *NOT CLICKBAIT* | JAMIE CHUA
https://www.youtube.com › jamiechuachannel › videos
Jamie Chua is currently exploring the wonders of YouTube after successfully working her magic on Instagram and Facebook. Like, comment and subscribe to this …
Jamie Chua Facts That Will Truly Blow Your Mind!
https://sg.theasianparent.com › Fashion
Meet Jamie Chua. The Singapore Airlines stewardess who married Indonesian multi-millionaire Nurdian Cuaca. The woman who demanded $450,000 a month in …
How a Flight Attendant Hustled Her Way to Become …
https://nextshark.com › Lifestyle
20-Apr-2022 — Jamie Chua is one of the Rich Kids of Singapore, despite being a 42-year-old Indonesian-Chinese mother of two teens.
S’porean socialite Jamie Chua finally drops house tour video …
https://mothership.sg › 2022/04 › jamie-chua-house-tou…
19-Apr-2022 — The 47-year-old also shared some details about her new home in the video. Home for 13 years. Image via Jamie Chua’s YouTube video. Chua lived …
Jamie Chua – People Ops Lead – HEPMIL Media Group
https://sg.linkedin.com › jamie-chua-hr
Singapore · People Ops Lead · HEPMIL Media Group
View Jamie Chua’s profile on LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional community. Jamie has 3 jobs listed on their profile. See the complete profile on …
Jamie Chua (@iamjamiechua) Official TikTok
Jamie Chua (@iamjamiechua) on TikTok | 2.4M Likes. 262K Fans. Jamie Chua Entrepreneur IG @ec24m.
