Jamie Chua Net Worth, Biography [Updated 2022]

Who Is Jamie Chua

Jamie Chua is a famous influencer from Singapore who get famous after getting millions of followers on social sites. In 2020, she got more than 1 million followers on Instagram and almost 530,000 Youtube subscribers. Moreover, she also has a TikTok account with 250,000 followers.

Jamie Chua Biography

Full Name Jamie Chua Age 49 Zodiac Sign Scorpio Date Of Birth 24th oct 1975 Occupation Influencer Former air hostess in Singapore airlines Started Her Career In At age of 15 as a model Famous For Modeling socializing Parents Name not known Siblings 3 siblings name not known Marital Status divorced Height 5 feet 6 inch Weight 54 kg Eye color black Body Measurements 34-27-35 Hair Color black Hobbies Swimming modeling Favorite Food Matcha vegies nuts and mocha waffles Favorite Actor Jackie chan Favorite Actress Jeanette Aw

Jamie Chua Early Life

Jamie Chua was born on 24th October 1975 in Singapore. Her father was a traveler while her mother was a housewife. She has 3 siblings and Jamie was the elder one home among them. During her early life, her family wasn’t financially stable and struggled a lot.

However, with time she made herself socially active and become famous through social media sites. She completed her studies at CHIJ (Toa Payoh) and then started modeling to get the bread and butter for her family.

Jamie Chua’s Personal Life

During her job as an air hostess at Singapore Airlines, she met Nurdian Cuaca. She was Blessed with a son Cleveland in 1995 and a daughter Calista in 1998. Later on, they both parted ways in 2011 due to some unknown reasons. Currently, she is in a relationship with Terence Kon since 2014.

Jamie Career Life

At the age of 15, Jamie started modeling and considered it the best-paying job for a student during spare time. After a few years, she enrolled herself at Mannequin studio to become a certified yet professional model officially. However, the admission to the mannequin studio was for $800 and due to financial issues her parents initially reject it as for them this was a waste of money. Although later on, they give her the loan and permission too.

After stepping into the world of modeling officially she started spending most of her time modeling for different photoshoots and advertisements plus auditioning. After a few months, she earned enough to pay back the loan to her parents.

At 17 years of age, she joined Singapore airlines and become an air stewardess. She stayed there for 3 years where she met her future husband.

However right after she married Nurdian Cuaca Jamie left her job since her husband was a millionaire so her financial issues become resolved.

She opened her retail shop in 2007 located at the Hilton hotel shopping gallery.

In 2014 she also started a platform named the closest raider with her business partner Sharon tang. The main purpose of that platform was to provide an online platform to the people who required new homes for their branded or designer items. With time, the platform earned great popularity and within a month her business page gained 13000 followers on Instagram. However, the company has been closed in January 2022.

In 2015, Jamie launched a skincare company Luminious 1 with Sharon Tang. Her company aimed to provide skin care items of high quality at affordable rates. However, in 2020 the official website and social media page of her skincare brand became inactive all of sudden.

She already started a company name Cloud 9 lifestyle opened in 2016 where she started selling Monolo Blahnik shoes as the company was the using D league franchise.

In 2016, after her divorce, she made different social media accounts and uploaded her wardrobe tour video which went viral in no time. Now, that video has already gotten six million views.

She started creating different attractive content on her social media accounts including Instagram and youtube. Jamie shared her lifestyle, unboxing videos of different luxury items and some high-end traveling vlogs too.

In 2018, 2019 Jamie earned enough to purchase 10,000 square feet house with her family and dogs too.

Big achievements of Jamie Chua

2014: The closest raider by Jamie Chua

2006 to 2011: Cloud 9 Lifestyle by Jamie Chua

2015: Luminous 1 by Jamie Chua

2021: NFT series launch by Jamie Chua

Controversies of Jamie Chua:

In 2010 Feb, Jamie Chua got divorced from her husband after 15 years. She didn’t mention any clear reason for her divorce and she demanded $450.000 monthly from Cacua as alimony.

However, during the divorce procedure Cacua has canceled all the payments and facilities he gave to her but also transfer her $3.2 million. She froze all the assets of her husband and her lawyers asked Cacua to divide the property equally between Jamie and her sister.

In 2011, the dispute became ceased and the ban on the Cauca’s property was lifted back. Moreover, the final terms of the settlement between both parties were not disclosed.

Jamie Chua Net Worth

Jamie Chua Net Worth is estimated at more than $50 million as of 2022.

Salary

Not known

FAQS

How did Jamie Chua become famous?

She became famous through her social media accounts and earned a lot of money too. However, the brands she opened also gave her huge profits. Currently, she is one of the biggest influencers and the owner of over 200 Hermes Birkin Bags.

Who is Jamie Chua’s current partner?

Currently, she is in a relationship with Terence Koh.

Who was the husband of Jamie Chua?

She married Nurdian Cucua till 2011 and then they parted their ways.

Social Media Latest Updated Sources:

Jamie Chua 蔡欣颖 (@ec24m) • Instagram photos and videos

Jamie Chua. Entrepreneur. ✰ ᴍᴇᴅɪᴀ.ᴊᴀᴍɪᴇᴄʜᴜᴀ@ɢᴍᴀɪʟ.ᴄᴏᴍ ❤︎ 31 Million YouTube views and counting ✰ Tik Tok➟ @iamjamiechua

Jamie Chua – Wiki.sg

Jamie Chua (born 1975) is a Singaporean socialite and online personality. As of 2020, she has over a million followers on Instagram and close to 530,000 …

‎Background · ‎Personal life · ‎Businesses · ‎Luminous1 by Jamie Chua…

PREVIE16:20

FULL HOUSE TOUR (MY TEMPORARY HOME) | JAMIE CHUA

MY FINAL HOUSE TOUR *NOT CLICKBAIT* | JAMIE CHUA



Jamie Chua – YouTube

https://www.youtube.com › jamiechuachannel › videos

Jamie Chua is currently exploring the wonders of YouTube after successfully working her magic on Instagram and Facebook. Like, comment and subscribe to this …

Jamie Chua | Facebook

Jamie Chua Facts That Will Truly Blow Your Mind!

https://sg.theasianparent.com › Fashion

Meet Jamie Chua. The Singapore Airlines stewardess who married Indonesian multi-millionaire Nurdian Cuaca. The woman who demanded $450,000 a month in …

How a Flight Attendant Hustled Her Way to Become …

https://nextshark.com › Lifestyle

20-Apr-2022 — Jamie Chua is one of the Rich Kids of Singapore, despite being a 42-year-old Indonesian-Chinese mother of two teens.



S’porean socialite Jamie Chua finally drops house tour video …

https://mothership.sg › 2022/04 › jamie-chua-house-tou…

19-Apr-2022 — The 47-year-old also shared some details about her new home in the video. Home for 13 years. Image via Jamie Chua’s YouTube video. Chua lived …



Jamie Chua – People Ops Lead – HEPMIL Media Group

https://sg.linkedin.com › jamie-chua-hr

Singapore · People Ops Lead · HEPMIL Media Group

View Jamie Chua’s profile on LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional community. Jamie has 3 jobs listed on their profile. See the complete profile on …

Jamie Chua (@iamjamiechua) Official TikTok

Jamie Chua (@iamjamiechua) on TikTok | 2.4M Likes. 262K Fans. Jamie Chua Entrepreneur IG @ec24m.